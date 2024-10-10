International Code Council’S 2024 Annual Conference And Expo To Kick Off In Long Beach, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building safety professionals and experts will connect for educational and networking sessions, celebrate the International Code Council's 30th anniversary and hold Committee Action Hearings at this year's event

Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington D.C.– The International Code Council will host its Annual Conference, and Hearings at the Long Beach Center in Long Beach, CA, from October 20-31, 2024. The event will offer a unique experience for building safety professionals from around the world to engage in educational sessions, hear from world-class speakers and network with peers.

“The Code Council is thrilled to bring together the building safety community at this year's conference to work together to improve the safety, affordability and resiliency of the built environment through our building codes,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO.“Throughout the conference we will celebrate our organization's rich history and 30th anniversary, as well as the contributions our members make to building safety worldwide."

The Opening Session and Annual Business Meeting will take place on Monday, October 21, and will feature keynote speaker Erik Qualman , an artificial intelligence and digital transformation expert, futurist and bestselling author. A panel discussion will bring together executives who have played a pivotal role in shaping the building industry to get attendees inspired for the future of the building safety profession.

The program will continue on Monday with Insight Sessions. The Code Council has assembled experts from across the organization and building industry who will host insightful sessions on topics such as recruitment and retention in the trades, U.S. federal funding and artificial intelligence.

New to conference this year is ICC Talks: Inspiration and Innovation taking place on Tuesday, October 22. The session begins with keynote speaker Victoria Arlen , ESPN host and author. Arlen will share her experiences as a Paralympic Gold Medalist and motivate us to reach further and overcome our obstacles. A panel discussion on off-site construction will follow.

In addition, the conference includes educational sessions designed to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of building safety. These sessions also offer participants the opportunity to earn continuing education units. For more information, view the full conference agenda .

The Expo, occurring October 20-21, brings together an impressive lineup of exhibitors showcasing the latest building products and technologies and is free for local participants.

This year's code hearings offer code officials, architects, builders, structural engineers, fire, residential and existing building professionals as well as those responsible for the administration of the International Codes® (I-Codes®), the opportunity to provide input on proposed code changes to the Group A I-Codes.

The code development process for the 2027 I-Codes introduces a restructured process starting in 2024 with two Committee Action Hearings for Group A Codes and followed in 2025 by two Committee Action Hearings for Group B Codes.

