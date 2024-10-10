Blend Taps Former AWS And Microsoft Leader, Ernesto Chavarin, As Senior VP To Propel AI Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, a leading provider of Data Science and AI services for Fortune 500 companies, proudly announces the appointment of

Ernesto Chavarin as the Senior Vice President of Sales, Business Development, and Growth . Bringing over two decades of experience from tech giants Web Services and Microsoft, Ernesto will play a critical role in advancing Blend's growth strategy and enhancing its impact across industries.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ernesto Chavarin as our SVP of Sales, Business Development & Growth," says Dimo Kostopoulous, SVP of Data Science Solutions. "With 20+ years of leadership experience at Microsoft and AWS, Ernesto's deep expertise in AI and digital transformation aligns with Blend's mission to drive innovative growth for our clients. His proven track record in scaling AI solutions and establishing strategic partnerships makes Ernesto an exceptional addition to our leadership team. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, harness AI, and deliver transformative outcomes that matter."

During his tenure at Microsoft , Ernesto was one of the first employees to work on Windows Azure before it evolved into a globally recognized cloud platform. In his role as Director of Artificial Intelligence at Microsoft, he partnered with major companies worldwide to navigate AI's impact across different regions– tailoring strategies to meet unique market needs. Ernesto expanded his focus at AWS. Initially responsible for data-native businesses, including publicly traded, leading crypto exchanges, he supported their hyper-growth trajectories by leveraging AI and cloud technologies to drive operational efficiencies and scale services.

Blend welcomes Ernesto during a pivotal moment of AI transformation, as businesses increasingly seek to scale from proof-of-concept AI projects to production-level solutions. "Today, too many solutions are siloed-CRMs, customer data, and business intelligence are often disjointed," explains Ernesto. "The future I see is a connected enterprise where data flows freely, creating smarter, faster, and more personalized solutions for customers. Blend's approach to integrating AI and data aligns perfectly with that vision."

Ernesto's leadership philosophy is rooted in working from the lens of "the customer of the customer." He has a passion for collaborating across all levels of an organization, from the C-suite to operational teams, to ensure the full potential of AI is realized. "Our role at Blend is to create roadmaps that take clients from where they are today to where they want to be. By building tailored AI solutions, we help them reach their goals faster and more efficiently," Ernesto explained.

About Blend

Blend is a leading AI and Data Science services company , committed to helping Fortune 500 businesses leverage data for growth and innovation. With a global presence and a team of industry experts, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to succeed in the digital age.

