Health Care And Social Assistance Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.99 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

Health Care And Social Assistance Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The health care and social assistance market has grown significantly, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.51 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.0%. Growth factors include increased demand for services due to an aging population, chronic disease prevalence, healthcare policy changes, mental health demand, and rising healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Health Care And Social Assistance Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The health care and social assistance market is anticipated to grow steadily, reaching $1.99 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth factors include an aging population, personalized treatments, healthcare policy reforms, and increased investment in healthcare facilities. Trends include the use of AI and ML in diagnostics, value-based care models, and integrated care systems.

Growth Driver of The Health Care And Social Assistance Market

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses is anticipated to boost the healthcare and social assistance market. The increase in chronic conditions is primarily linked to an aging population and lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and higher prevalence of risk factors like obesity and smoking. Healthcare and social assistance play a vital role in managing chronic diseases by providing medical treatment, preventive care, and support services to enhance patients' quality of life and minimize disease complications.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Health Care And Social Assistance Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the health care and social assistance market are UnitedHealth Group Inc, CVS Health Corporation, Cigna Corp, Elevance Health Inc, Centene Corporation, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc, Humana Inc, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), CommonSpirit Health, Ascension Health, Providence Health & Services, HM Health Solutions Inc., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Sutter Bay Medical Foundation, Trinity Health Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Encompass Health Corp , Brookdale Senior Living Inc., CoxHealth, Practice Fusion Inc., Feeding America West Michigan, Validic Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Health Care And Social Assistance Market Size?

The healthcare and social assistance market is prioritizing the development of advanced technology-enabled virtual specialty care services. These remote healthcare offerings, facilitated by digital tools and platforms, allow specialists to diagnose, treat, and manage patient conditions more effectively, thereby streamlining healthcare delivery.

How Is The Global Health Care And Social Assistance Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Private, Public

2) By Product And Services: Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Hospitals, Nursing Homes And Residential Facilities, Social Assistance, Other Product And Services

3) By Modes: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Yield Monitoring, Soil Monitoring, Scouting, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Health Care And Social Assistance Market

North America was the largest region in the health care and social assistance market in 2023. The regions covered in the health care and social assistance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Health Care And Social Assistance Market Definition

The healthcare and social assistance sector encompasses a wide array of services aimed at maintaining or improving health. This includes medical care, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and support services such as counseling and elder care, all designed to enhance overall well-being in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and community-based settings.

Health Care And Social Assistance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global health care and social assistance market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Health Care And Social Assistance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on health care and social assistance market size, drivers and trends, health care and social assistance market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

