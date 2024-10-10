Gary Hanna Joins Tapclicks Executive Team As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today that Gary Hanna has joined TapClicks as Chief Revenue Officer. His mission is aligning sales, customer success, and revenue operations to work seamlessly toward rapid growth.

At TapClicks, he will manage all Sales and Customer Success teams, driving revenue growth through new logo customer adoption, expansion within existing customers, and increased customer retention via high customer satisfaction. Hanna will develop additional strategies to optimize revenue streams and enhance customer relationships. He has a track record of improving execution while growing organizations to new levels of performance and results in a profitable manner.

Most recently, Hanna was the Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at the Hanna Group, delivering outsourced results on a fractional consulting basis. These include growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) for a small, global software-as-service start-up from $600K to $6M over 3 years, with the same headcount; and achieving ARR growth from $2M to $5M in less than 2 years for another software startup, with bookings growth from $3.3M to $9.4M.

“As we continue to scale rapidly and expand our product offerings, it was clear we needed a seasoned leader from Oracle and Salesforce to drive our revenue strategy with precision and a holistic approach,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and Co-Founder of TapClicks.“We look forward to his input in developing growth strategies with the executive team, to increase market share, build brand awareness, and accelerate profitable sales.”

“TapClicks is very well positioned in the expanding Smart Marketing arena, helping media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands succeed,” commented Hanna.“It is great technology. I look forward to promoting its adoption.”

Hanna previously worked in sales development and management roles as CRO at Fielo; Executive VP at Host Analytics; Executive VP of Sales at Coupa Software; Executive VP of Enterprise Sales at Salesforce; Senior VP and General Manager at Siebel Systems; and Area VP at Oracle Corporation. Hanna received his BA in Communications from Abilene Christian University.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see .

TapClicks Smart Marketing

TapClicks

+1 408-725-2942

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.