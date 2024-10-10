Orca Wave Partners With AB Handshake To Strengthen Automated Fraud Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca Wave, a leader in cost management automation, announces a new partnership with AB Handshake, enhancing its fraud detection capabilities to provide even stronger protection for its customers' networks. This collaboration brings together Orca Wave's robust suite of cost-saving products with AB Handshake's AI-based fraud detection services, creating a comprehensive solution for combating telecom fraud.



As a carefully selected global business partner, AB Handshake uses behavioral analysis and machine for real-time voice and messaging fraud detection, blocking, and fraud-specific reporting. With 99.99% accuracy in detection and blocking, AI Shield provides powerful enforcement to bolster Orca Wave's fraud protection capabilities. This partnership empowers Orca Wave customers to safeguard their networks against costly interconnect fraud such as IRSF and Wangiri while also preventing revenue loss for enterprise end-customers from fraud such as PBX hacking and SMS traffic pumping.

"Orca Wave is a perfect complement to our fraud solutions because we meet many operators who are looking at revenue assurance from the angle of fraud or billing, but really need to be doing both," said Nadejda Papernaia, CEO of AB Handshake.

Enhanced Fraud Protection and Cost Management

Orca Wave's comprehensive suite of cost management automation tools, including Intelligent Routing, Telecom Expense Management, AutoLoading, and fraud reporting, now integrates AB Handshake's real-time fraud detection services for both voice and SMS. This integration improves margins, protects against fraud, and greatly enhances Orca Wave's Cost Automation Management software, which has already saved customers millions of dollars in carrier overbillings.

"We are thrilled to partner with AB Handshake to elevate our fraud detection capabilities," commented Jeri Wait, Founder of Orca Wave. "This collaboration provides our customers with unparalleled protection against fraud and enhances their value to enterprise customers by providing fraud prevention as a service. Together, we are setting a new standard in telecom fraud prevention."

AB Handshake brings a range of solutions to the partnership, including:



CLI Spoofing Prevention - A&B Party Validation

Spam and Robocall detection & blocking

IRSF & Wangiri prevention

SIM box and bypass fraud prevention

Flash call detection

Vishing & Smishing Prevention

PBX Hacking Detection

SMS Spam and AIT blocking Call Labeling & Active Call Status Monitoring

Carriers more than ever must protect their brand image, especially when it comes to businesses. Enterprise customers expect cybersecurity to be baked into voice and SMS, however securing this channel presents a number of challenges for operators. Fraud and security departments increasingly rely on automated detection like AB Handshake for improved accuracy with smaller teams and improved revenue assurance directly attributable to real-time blocking rather than reactive rule-setting.

About Orca Wave Products

Orca Wave offers a broad range of cost management automation tools with its BlueWater software, which fully automates:



Supplier rates and destination code loading with currency adjustments.

Mediation of all types of customers CDRs, detailed cost analysis, comparative analytics, KPIs, and more

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) analysis of each customer supplier for voice and phone number reconciliation, along with dispute-ready reporting

Post-call fraud detection, traffic surge alerts, and CDR operational analysis tools Optimized and intelligent routing of voice and SMS services

About Orca Wave



Orca Wave is a leading provider of telecom cost management and fraud detection solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimize their telecom expenses and protect their networks from fraud. With its powerful automation tools, Orca Wave ensures seamless operations and significant cost savings for its customers worldwide.

About AB Handshake



AB Handshake develops solutions that eradicate voice and SMS fraud worldwide. Our unique validation service stops fraud in real time with an instant virtual 'handshake' between operators. Coupled with AI Shield, our machine learning-powered tool, we provide comprehensive protection from all fraudulent scenarios for all network types.

