Azerbaijan To Launch Comprehensive Digital Economy Development Strategy With 51 Key Initiatives
10/10/2024 9:10:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's digital development strategy will include 51 key
initiatives.
Rauf Najafli, Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan,
stated this at the 4th "INMerge" Innovation Summit organized by
"PASHA Holding" in Baku, Azernews reports.
He noted that the digital economy plays a crucial role in
stimulating innovation and creating a platform for new ideas,
technologies, and business models.
"In 2025, Azerbaijan plans to launch a comprehensive digital
economy development strategy that includes 51 key initiatives in
areas such as human capital development, innovation promotion, and
smart approaches. Within the framework of this strategy, research
and analysis will be conducted to assess and ensure the sustainable
development of the digital economy and ecosystem, which is a
priority for Azerbaijan," said Rauf Najafli.
He emphasized that the country's favorable geographical position
and human potential will create the necessary conditions for the
implementation of state programs in this area.
"The digital economy strategy will enable Azerbaijan to take a
leading position in this field and will focus on forming a
sustainable and competitive digital economy. The strategy envisages
a comprehensive approach to measuring and developing the digital
economy, as coordination in this area is crucial," he added.
According to him, the document will outline directions for the
development of all components of the digital economy, including
digital infrastructure and services, relevant legislation, access
to financial resources, and digital skills.
It should be noted that the purpose of this summit, organized by
"PASHA Holding," is to contribute to the development of the
innovation ecosystem in the country, bringing together startups and
investors to create opportunities for cooperation, as well as
establishing a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences
among all participants in the innovation ecosystem.
