Azerbaijan To Launch Comprehensive Digital Economy Development Strategy With 51 Key Initiatives

Azerbaijan's digital development strategy will include 51 key initiatives.

Rauf Najafli, Advisor to the of of Azerbaijan, stated this at the 4th "INMerge" Innovation Summit organized by "PASHA Holding" in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that the digital economy plays a crucial role in stimulating innovation and creating a for new ideas, technologies, and business models.

"In 2025, Azerbaijan plans to launch a comprehensive digital economy development strategy that includes 51 key initiatives in areas such as human capital development, innovation promotion, and smart approaches. Within the framework of this strategy, research and analysis will be conducted to assess and ensure the sustainable development of the digital economy and ecosystem, which is a priority for Azerbaijan," said Rauf Najafli.

He emphasized that the country's favorable geographical position and human potential will create the necessary conditions for the implementation of state programs in this area.

"The digital economy strategy will enable Azerbaijan to take a leading position in this field and will focus on forming a sustainable and competitive digital economy. The strategy envisages a comprehensive approach to measuring and developing the digital economy, as coordination in this area is crucial," he added.

According to him, the document will outline directions for the development of all components of the digital economy, including digital infrastructure and services, relevant legislation, access to financial resources, and digital skills.

It should be noted that the purpose of this summit, organized by "PASHA Holding," is to contribute to the development of the innovation ecosystem in the country, bringing together startups and investors to create opportunities for cooperation, as well as establishing a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences among all participants in the innovation ecosystem.