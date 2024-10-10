GTS GROUP JOINS NIKOLA DEALERSHIP NETWORK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Southern California-based dealership expands to include industry-leading Class 8 Nikola zero-emission trucks with the creation of their "NGT" division

FONTANA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nikola Corporation

(Nasdaq: NKLA ), a global leader in zero-emissions and and infrastructure solutions, via the

HYLA brand , has expanded in the southern Calif. with the introduction of the "Next Generation Truck" (NGT) division of GTS Group as its newest sales and service dealer .



The dealership, located at 14578 Valley Boulevard in Fontana, will sell both Nikola Class 8 trucks – battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric and assist customers with securing local, state and federal incentives.

GTS

"After many successful years specializing in traditional diesel-powered Class 8 trucks, GTS is thrilled to embark on an exciting new chapter by introducing Next Generation Truck – what we call NGT – a new division that was created for the sales and service of Nikola trucks," said Amir Delvarani, CEO of GTS Group. "We believe that Nikola has created the best Class 8 zero-emission trucks in the world, between the battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, with superior technology that will help drivers, fleet owners and companies meet their goals. Adoption of Nikola trucks into a fleet marks a significant step toward sustainability, and we are eager to contribute to a cleaner future for the trucking industry."

This additional dealer brings the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to nineteen locations across

the U.S.

as it rapidly continues to fulfill its commitment to the expansion of the distribution network.

"Nikola is committed to building a strong and comprehensive sales and service network to ensure our customers receive the best support for their zero-emission transportation needs," said Nikola President and CEO, Stephen Girsky. "Partnering with GTS Group strengthens our ability to deliver clean, efficient trucks while providing top-tier service and infrastructure solutions across Southern California."

Delvarani added, "As we expand our offerings, we at GTS and NGT remain fully committed to providing the same exceptional support and service to our valued customers across the nation. Together, we are driving the future of transportation forward."

ABOUT GTS GROUP



At GTS Group, we are known for leasing the most popular semi-trucks in the industry. Our family-owned company ITM Equipment produces one of the most popular Solar APU Systems in America. Our clients are quickly able to lease a fleet of the most innovative semi-trucks in the industry. Our clients are often repeat customers as we take initiative in satisfying the needs of our clients to the best of our ability. We work with proven top-notch dealers, suppliers and vendors to offer our clients a wide assortment of vehicles to choose from. Choose GTS so you can pay more attention to servicing your customers and growing your business while getting the best semi-trucks of the year.

Please contact us at

or +1 (888) 328-3898, or via Facebook at @gtsleasingofficial , Instagram at @gtstrucks , or LinkedIn @gts-trucks .

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION



Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy

company,

Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Ariz. with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

Experience our journey to achieve your sustainability goals at

nikolamotor

or engage with us on social media via

Facebook

@nikolamotorcompany , Instagram

@nikolamotorcompany , YouTube

@nikolamotorcompany , LinkedIn

@nikolamotorcompany

or Twitter

@nikolamotor .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to: the belief that the company's sales and service network will ensure customers receive the best support for their zero-emission transportation needs; the company's partnership with GTS will strengthens the ability to deliver clean, efficient trucks while providing top-tier service and infrastructure solutions across Southern California.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: completion of the Company's review of its third quarter results; changes to assumptions underlying vehicle sales; the ability of the Company to access sufficient capital to meet its requirements and fund its business; manufacturing delays and difficulties; risks related to the rollout of the Company's hydrogen fueling infrastructure and the timing thereof; construction risks and delays; the availability of access to hydrogen refueling facilities; the level of and cancellation of customer orders; risks associated with manufacturing batteries and fuel cell power modules; variations in and characteristics of the hydrogen fueling location, including but not limited to fueling hardware and software protocol, fuel amount, and fueling conditions, any of which may affect refueling times; and the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

