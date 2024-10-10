Moscow claims Gaza war continues because of US, Israeli ‘stubbornness’

(MENAFN) The persistent conflict in Gaza is largely due to the unwavering positions taken by Israel and the United States, according to Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia. Speaking during a United Nations Security Council session focused on the ongoing Gaza crisis, Nebenzia emphasized that the uncompromising approach of both nations is hindering any potential resolution to the conflict.



He described the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and the taking of 250 hostages, as a tragedy. However, Nebenzia criticized the subsequent Israeli response, characterizing it as “merciless and inhumane mass collective punishment” against the Palestinian population. He asserted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels of catastrophe, likening it to conditions not seen since World War II.



Citing alarming statistics, Nebenzia noted that Israel's military operations have led to nearly 42,000 deaths in Gaza, predominantly among women and children, while the number of injured and missing individuals is nearing 100,000. Additionally, he highlighted that around 2 million Palestinians have been internally displaced as a direct consequence of the conflict.



Nebenzia attributed these dire outcomes to the "stubbornness" of the Israeli leadership, which he claims is further exacerbated by the backing of the United States. He criticized Washington for its role in blocking multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at establishing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, only to allow a resolution to pass in late March 2024 after significant delays.



A recent report from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs revealed that the U.S. has supplied Israel with a record USD17.9 billion in military aid over the past year, with a substantial portion allocated for munitions, including artillery shells and 2,000-pound bombs. This support has been seen as a contributing factor to the ongoing violence and suffering in Gaza, according to Nebenzia.



As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the call for a reassessment of foreign policies and interventions in the region grows louder, highlighting the urgent need for a sustainable and equitable resolution to the longstanding conflict.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766436