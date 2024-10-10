Azerbaijan, UN Discuss Further Cooperation Ahead COP29
10/10/2024 7:10:51 AM
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met
with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United
Nations, on Wednesday to discuss the state and prospects of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN,
Azernews reports.
The meeting also focused on Azerbaijan's role in the upcoming
29th session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United
Nations Framework convention on Climate Change.
The UN Deputy Secretary-General praised Azerbaijan's commitment
to multilateral diplomacy and its successful preparations for
hosting COP29. The discussions highlighted the importance of
Azerbaijan's leadership in global climate action, including its
role in the negotiation process for the New Collective Quantified
Goal on Climate Finance. The sides emphasized the need for further
support from the UN and international financing institutions in
this critical area.
Both parties also discussed Azerbaijan's progress in achieving
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The conversation touched
on key elements of the UN Summit of the Future Outcome Document,
such as peace, security, new technologies, and the future of
financial systems.
Bayramov also shared details on the 14 initiatives proposed by
the COP29 Presidency, covering various climate-related topics, and
underscored the importance of consensus-driven negotiations to
ensure successful outcomes during Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency.
The meeting concluded with discussions on other issues of mutual
interest.
