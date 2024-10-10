New President Named For The National Nurses In Business Association (NNBA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nena HartWINCHESTER, TN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nena Hart, PhD, MSN, RN, BC-TN, BC-FMNS, CHPN, C-DONA Chosen As New President of the NNBAThe National Nurses in Business Association (NNBA), dedicated to supporting nurses in self-employment, entrepreneurship, and independent practice, is proud to announce the appointment of its new President, Nena Hart.Nena is a Registered Nurse with over a decade of executive leadership in post-acute healthcare leadership. As the founder and CEO of Hart Healthcare Solutions , Hart serves as a consultant and leaves a team of contractors to support post-acute healthcare organizations navigating accreditation, compliance, and achieving operational excellence. Her corporate executive experience includes leadership development, growth and operational strategy, creating and implementing education programs, and a focus on quality improvement.As 'The Self-Employed Nurse' , Nena helps nurses who want to do something different, transition into self-employment and entrepreneurship. Hart has been supporting and inspiring nurses through speaking, coaching, and workshops. She brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to this role. With a vision of creating more business opportunities for nurses, her leadership will continue the growth and innovation of the NNBA. She is committed to continuing the NNBA's mission to empower nurses across the nation.“I am incredibly honored and excited to step into this role,” said Hart.“My mission has always been to empower nurses to realize their full potential, embrace entrepreneurship, and experience the freedom and flexibility that comes with self-employment.”Hart has been actively involved with the NNBA as a member, conference speaker, vendor, and workshop presenter, giving her a deep connection to the organization's mission and vision. As president, she aims to continue the NNBA's support of nurses by providing education, resources, and a community that fosters collaboration and innovation in entrepreneurship.About the National Nurses in Business Association (NNBA):Since 1985, the NNBA has been the premier association for nurses transitioning into business. The organization provides valuable business information customized for nurses, insight into healthcare industry trends, mentorship, and continuing education for professional growth and career development. The NNBA's mission is to elevate awareness of the unique opportunities and contributions of nurses in business and support nurses in reaching their personal and career goals through entrepreneurship.For more information about the NNBA and becoming a member, please contact the Member Outreach Coordinator:Casey Goff, at ....

