Azerbaijan Announces Draft Strategy For Artificial Intelligence Development
Date
10/10/2024 5:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A draft strategy for the development of artificial intelligence
has been prepared in Azerbaijan.
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, during his speech at the
"INMerge Innovation Summit," organised for the fourth time by
"PASHA Holding," Azernews reports.
"In 2024, every third dollar of investments will go to startups
working with artificial intelligence. We are also striving to take
a leading position in this field in Azerbaijan, and we have already
prepared an ambitious strategy for the development of artificial
intelligence in the country," he said.
The minister noted that it is planned to create at least one
innovation centre focused entirely on artificial intelligence in
one of the country's leading universities within the next three
years.
He also emphasised that Azerbaijan pays special attention to
integrating the principles of sustainable development into its
daily technological and innovation agenda.
It should be noted that the purpose of this summit, organised by
"PASHA Holding," is to contribute to the development of the
innovation ecosystem in the country, to connect startups and
investors, and to create opportunities for cooperation, as well as
to establish a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences
among all participants in the innovation ecosystem.
