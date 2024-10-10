Hurricane Milton intensifies to Category 5 status, compelling Americans to evacuate

(MENAFN) Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified to Category 5 status on Tuesday afternoon, following a brief period of weakening to Category 4 on Monday night. With maximum sustained winds reaching 165 miles per hour, Milton is poised to be one of the most powerful storm systems to strike Florida in over a century. The hurricane exhibited even stronger wind gusts topping 200 miles per hour on Monday, prompting discussions among meteorologists about potentially introducing a new Category 6 designation for storms of this magnitude.



In preparation for the impending landfall, which is expected to occur on Wednesday night or early Thursday, more than five million residents along Florida's western coast have been urged to evacuate. Over 20 counties have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, with officials delivering stark warnings about the dangers of staying in evacuation zones. Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, "If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas... you're gonna die."



The urgency for residents to evacuate is underscored by the forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, which indicates that Milton will likely maintain hurricane strength as it crosses the Florida Peninsula, bringing life-threatening winds. As Wednesday approaches, authorities warn that there may not be enough time for residents to leave safely. Reports indicate that local highways have become congested with traffic as people scramble to evacuate the areas predicted to be impacted by the storm.



In response to the situation, U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in Florida on Monday, providing federal assistance to support recovery efforts. This declaration comes as the state continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Florida residents in the wake of severe weather events. As Hurricane Milton looms closer, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of those in the storm's projected path.

