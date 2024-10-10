EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain deploys $100,000 worth of $DAI to AO tokens

10.10.2024 / 09:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain deploys $100,000 worth of $DAI to farm AO tokens October 10, 2024

- Advanced Blockchain AG ('AB', Scale Frankfurt, Primary Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry,

has

invested $100,000 in $DAI stablecoins to farm AO tokens. The AO protocol offers a decentralized computational environment with enhanced capabilities for Web3, built on Arweave. The AO tokens exhibit strong profitability potential for several reasons. Farming AO offers competitive annual percentage yields (APY) based on the projected Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) of the AO protocol, positioning it as an attractive opportunity to other existing staking and farming options in the market. Given that Arweave's market capitalization has historically peaked at over USD 3 billion, AO is expected to follow a similar trajectory of success. Furthermore, the tokenomics of AO closely resemble those of Bitcoin, featuring a capped supply of 21 million tokens, emphasizing token scarcity. About AO and the farming process

AO integrates Arweave's permanent data storage and offers significantly greater memory for smart contracts (16GB vs. Ethereum's few KB). This technical advancement enables more complex applications, including AI models and entertainment services. AO's scalable and modular design allows for flexible configurations, making it easier to scale compared to Ethereum's rollups or Internet Computer's monolithic structure. The minting process has already commenced, with $100,000 worth of $DAI locked into AO's audited smart contract to farm the AO tokens. Advanced Blockchain will receive a percentage share of the newly minted AO tokens, generated every five minutes. These $DAI tokens will remain locked in the contract until approximately February 8, 2025, when AO tokens are expected to become tradable. At that time, Advanced Blockchain will withdraw the $DAI tokens from the contract. Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, comments: “AO farming is the first of several strategic initiatives we will roll out soon, aimed at optimizing the capital efficiency of our undeployed funds. By actively engaging in farming activities such as AO, we are not only enhancing liquidity management but also diversifying our revenue streams. This initiative aligns with our broader strategy to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem, enabling Advanced Blockchain to generate sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.” The decision to deploy capital to farming AO tokens is part of the group's broader treasury management strategy, aimed at effectively utilize idle liquidity. Combined with other liquidity management initiatives, this approach will enable Advanced Blockchain to generate a steady passive income from its deployed capital. The group now has direct exposure to the AO token and indirect involvement via its holding in the Permanent Ventures Fund.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit .

Contact:

...



10.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Advanced Blockchain AG Scharnhorststraße 24 10115 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930403669510 Fax: +4930403669511 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0M93V6 WKN: A0M93V Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2005627



End of News EQS News Service