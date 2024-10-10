SAS Empowers Organizations to Navigate the Complexities of AI at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 October 2024: SAS, a global leader in data and AI joins GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai from October 14th to 18th. As the 44th edition of the world's most established tech exhibition explores the significance of global collaboration in forging a future artificial intelligence (AI) economy, SAS shows how Viya and its latest award-winning solutions have grown to become indispensable to such efforts.



Due to the increasing adoption of AI into everyday business operations, the need for responsible AI practices is reaching an all-time high. The cloud-enabled SAS Viya platform, along with the company’s managed services, effectively address data privacy, transparency, governance, and bias concerns, helping organizations easily achieve regulatory compliance while driving AI innovation.



Alexander Tikhonov, Regional Director, META at SAS, said: “As industries and governments take steps to ensure the responsible use of AI technologies, SAS already supports responsible innovation through the reliable AI features of SAS Viya. Bias detection, explainability, decision auditability and model monitoring, governance and accountability, are all mechanisms that organizations can employ to identify potential risks around data management and modeling. SAS will continue to lead responsible innovation efforts, exploring new ways to empower private and public organizations with data and AI.”



Leveraging nearly five decades of experience, the market-leading solutions of SAS assist organizations in navigating the complexities of AI with confidence. Visitors at GITEX Global 2024 have a chance to discover the complete spectrum of the SAS's AI offerings, including Model Cards, AI Governance services, and a trustworthy AI Lifecycle workflow. They will also get to witness how the Viya Workbench, which provides a flexible, scalable, and efficient development environment, works.



Staying true to its commitment to keep delivering innovation, SAS has recently expanded its trusted GenAI footprint with the introduction of SAS Data Maker, an advanced synthetic data generator, alongside a highly customizable GenAI assistant that can be adapted to industry-specific needs. Through real-world use case demos, GITEX Global 2024 attendees can learn all about these new capabilities and understand how they bring value to diverse industries.



“At SAS, we recognize that true business value comes from seamlessly integrating GenAI into existing strategies while ensuring its ethical use. As one of the most experienced data and AI companies, SAS is well-positioned to assist organizations across the UAE—from leading Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses and public sector entities—in successfully navigating their GenAI journeys. We are truly committed to enhancing GenAI integration in our offerings, whilst also contributing to the UAE’s wider vision of becoming a global AI leader. Initiatives such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the Dubai AI Roadmap are making exciting steps towards this goal, and SAS is dedicated to making advanced technologies accessible across the region,” commented Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director at SAS UAE.

The impressive presence of SAS at GITEX Global 2024 is further enhanced by the company’s valued partners. Bringing the SAS data and AI platform to life, partners such as Intel, BlackStone IT, DataScience, Sutra, The Risk Advisors (TRA), Emircom, Alpha Data, WoodPecker and Redington help regional organizations unlock the full potential of SAS to solve their most challenging problems and establish a competitive edge.



Discover more by visiting SAS at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Hall 6, Booth B10, and connecting with their team of experts.

