Ratan Tata's Unwavering Dedication To Social Causes Will Always Be Remembered: K'taka CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah, Minister and state BJP chief on Thursday paid rich tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata.

CM Siddaramaiah said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Ratan Tata, an iconic industrialist and visionary leader. "His contributions to India's progress and philanthropy are immeasurable. His legacy of compassion, humility, and nation-building will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," said the CM.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said Ratan Tata's legacy as a philanthropist and industrialist has profoundly impacted countless lives and communities and he was deeply saddened to hear about his demise.

"His vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication to social causes will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this challenging time," Kumaraswamy.

State Minister for Large and Heavy Industries M.B. Patil in his tribute stated, "The passing of Ratan Tata, one of the pillars of the Tata Group, which built India's industrial culture on high values, has created a void. His physical absence is a significant loss for both India and Karnataka." Currently, on an official trip to the US, he expressed shock at the death of this giant in the business world.

"Jamsetji Tata and JRD Tata built modern India through their diverse enterprises. After them, Ratan Tata, who steered the Tata Group for two decades, expanded the group on a global scale," the minister recalled.

The Tata Group has also invested heavily in Karnataka, creating numerous jobs. Ratan Tata exemplified entrepreneurship with high values. He always considered the nation's and society's welfare in his decisions. Additionally, he was the heir to the Tata legacy, Patil noted while praising the late industrialist's qualities.

State Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao said Ratan Tata's remarkable leadership, along with his deep sense of humility, integrity, and compassion, has left an enduring legacy in both the business world and social welfare. His life and work continue to inspire generations to lead with purpose and heart. "My deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and all who admired him," he said.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Some leave footprints on the sands of time; Ratan Tata left his on the very fabric of our nation. A visionary business leader, compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being, Ratan Tata was dedicated to dreaming big and giving back. His legacy in business, philanthropy, and humility will continue to inspire us all. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."