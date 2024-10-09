Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 10-12, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Explore a stunning mosque, cheer on your team, join a cleanup drive, catch a comedy show, visit art exhibitions and participate in workshops for a good cause. Scroll down to see what's happening this weekend!

Qatar Vs Kyrgyzstan: AFC Asian Qualifiers-Road To 2026



October 10, 2024

7pm onwards

Al Thumama

Few tickets left to 2026 qualifying match between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan! It's going to be more exciting as this is Qatar's third World Cup qualifying match after a defeat to the UAE and a draw against North Korea last month. Don't miss your chance, get your tickets here .

Pearl Mosque Tour



October 11, 2024

3:30pm - 5:30pm

Hamad Bin Jassim Mosque, The Pearl Qatar

Join a tour of the Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Bin Mohamed Al Thani Mosque. Inaugurated in December 2023 at The Pearl Island, this stunning addition to Qatar's architectural heritage showcases the country's first New Baroque architectural style. Its unique design features intricate hand-painted decorations and calligraphy. All are welcome, but must register asap as spaces are limited. Scan the code or click here to reserve your spot.

'For The Children of Gaza' Activities and Workshops



Until October 19, 2024

11am to 6pm

Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums

As part of the ongoing 'For the Children of Gaza' exhibition, Msheireb Museums invites everyone to explore the essence of Palestinian culture and heritage through a series of workshops, including traditional embroidery, maamoul making, handicrafts, crochet art, and storytelling sessions. To participate, register for free via email: [email protected] or contact +974 4006 5564

Reesha Children's Art Exhibition



Until December 31, 2024

10am to 12pm

Main Plaza, Qatar National Library

The artworks in the exhibition are created by children, drawing inspiration from Ghassan Kanafani's novel 'Men in the Sun'. Students from 11 different schools participated in this exhibition dedicated to supporting Palestinian cause, and educating children on important issues through art.

The exhibition is designed to be inclusive, with audio descriptions and high contrast raised images for visually impaired guests. Visitors can scan QR codes with their phones for audio guides. Admission is free and open to all. Come and experience it firsthand!

'The First of Its Kind' Comedy Play



Until October 12, 2024

4pm-7pm; 5pm-9pm; 9:30pm-12:30am (Timings are approximate and may vary)

Katara Drama Theatre

Kuwaiti comedy play, 'The First of Its Kind,' is showing in Qatar this month and you won't want to miss it! This unique play integrates romantic and social comedy together to explore the struggles surrounding relationships and marriage. Purchase your tickets now if you'd like to know what happens! Only a few tickets remain- book your seat here .

Al Thakira Cleanup Drive by DeapQatar



October 11, 2024

3:45pm to 5pm

Al Thakira Mangroves area

This Friday, join a weekly environmental cleanup with the Doha Environmental Actions Project (DEAP) volunteers as they head north to clean the beautiful mangroves of Al Thakira. This family-friendly activity is perfect for kids and adults alike, and the location is accessible by sedan. Come make a positive impact on our environment while enjoying a day in nature! Visit @deapqatar on Instagram for more information and on how to register.

Become an Ajyal Juror for DFI's Ajyal Film Festival



Until November 3, 2024

Step into the spotlight at the Ajyal Film Festival this November as one of Doha Film Institute's Ajyal Jurors! If you're between the ages of 8 and 25, you have the chance to play a huge role at one of Qatar's biggest film festivals.

As an Ajyal Juror, your voice will play a crucial role in deciding which directors receive funding for their future projects. Being an Ajyal Juror means immersing yourself in the world of cinema, engaging in meaningful conversations with fellow jurors and film experts, and casting your vote for the festival's winners. Visit DFI's website for more information and for the registration form.

Register for Katara Quran Recitation Competition



Until October 17, 2024

The 8th Katara Quran Recitation Competition aim to discover talented Quran reciters and inspire younger generations to embrace their faith. A screening committee will select 100 participants to compete in 20 television episodes. From each episode, one will advance to the semi-finals, where 20 contestants, plus 5 reserves, will compete in five episodes.

Finalists will vie for the top three prizes, announced during a special Ramadan episode on Qatar TV. The total prize value is QR900,000, with QR500,000 for the winner, QR300,000 for the runner-up, and QR100,000 for third place. For more information, contact +974 33302040 or email [email protected]