ECI explores strategies to boost global trade and accelerate progress of supply chains

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE - 09 October 2024: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, took part in the 4th annual Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit 2024 as a silver sponsor. The event, organised by the Economist Impact under the patronage of the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was held on October 8 and 9, 2024 at the JW Marriott Marina Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

The summit attracted a wide range of thought leaders, policymakers, decision-makers, experts and innovators from across the globe. The key objectives of the event were to explore the prospects of global trade, methods to enhance adaptability in response to economic shifts and strategies to address current global challenges, sustainability concerns and the rising costs of goods. Furthermore, the summit served as a vital forum to delve into the intricacies of the current trade landscape, evaluating the effectiveness and flexibility of supply chains and their potential to confront future challenges.

During the panel discussion titled ‘Keep calm and carry on: how can trade bounce back in the face of uncertainty,’ H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, highlighted the abundance of high-quality food products in the United Kingdom and pointed out the benefits of establishing strategic trade agreements with the UK to reduce customs tariffs and encourage British producers to export their products. Moreover, the agreement provides consumers in the GCC with diverse options at affordable price ranges. During the session, H.E. Al Mazrouei also underscored the vital role played by export credit agencies in adapting to global challenges such as market volatility and increasing focus on sustainability.

In addition, H.E. Al Mazrouei emphasised ECI’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with its counterparts in the UK. She also highlighted the significance of reinforcing partnerships between export communities in the UAE and other countries across the region and the UK, for driving the growth of export and re-export activities and accelerating supply chains and foreign trade. She also shed light on the substantial role of leveraging the UK’s expertise in the area of credit and export empowerment.

The summit also included various keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops and networking sessions. The wide range of programs offered a dynamic platform to discuss significant topics such as new globalisation, technology-powered trade, innovation, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital commerce and services, the significance of commercial risk and adaptability and the establishment of sustainable supply chains. During the event, participants also explored recent developments and technologies in the field of global trade and supply chain.

The two-day event witnessed the participation of over 500 experts and specialists from different countries and attracted top-level executives in supply chain management, procurement, manufacturing, finance, as well as government officials, ministers, policymakers and advisors. The summit received significant attention from visitors and active participation from commercial enterprises.





MENAFN09102024003685011158ID1108764277