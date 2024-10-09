The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center Serves 6,500 Individuals During Tenth Anniversary Celebrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Camden Community Members Kick-Off KrocFest With a Parade

Over 100 Partners Offer Special Experiences and Demos at KrocFest

Members of the New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) team who saw the Camden Kroc Center come to fruition (L-R) Ron Wienckoski, Greg Neumann, Frank McLaughlin, Miguel Garces, Steve Olivera, Ken Kloo, & Assistant Commissioner David Haymes

- Hon. Victor G. Carstarphen, Camden Mayor CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center marked its tenth anniversary by hosting a diverse set of events and experiences for and in partnership with the local community. In total, 6,500 individuals from the greater Camden region were served during the celebratory weekend.On Thursday, October 3, government officials, representatives of The Salvation Army, members of the business and nonprofit communities, and planning committee members gathered to officially kick off the Camden Kroc Center's Tenth Anniversary celebrations, marking ten years of serving the local community and the Center's impact on the City of Camden and South Jersey region as a whole. The beautiful, commissioned mural“Yesterday, Today and Forever...” created by We Live Here Artists Collective was unveiled to the assembled crowd.Camden Mayor , Hon. Victor G. Carstarphen, said:“I am so delighted to take part in the kick-off for The Salvation Army Kroc Center's Tenth Anniversary celebration. The Kroc Center has been simply transformational for the Camden community. The former site was a municipal landfill; it was a nuisance and a blight on the surrounding neighborhood. Since opening in 2014, the Kroc Center has hosted millions of visitors and has been a shining example of progress and hope for a bright future.”On Friday, October 4, the Camden Kroc Center partnered with the Food Bank of South Jersey, Sharing Excess, and volunteers to distribute food items to benefit 3,000 individuals (more than 750 families) in the local community. Each family was served shelf-stable food, produce, proteins, reusable bags, and a hot dog lunch in the all-day community drive-thru experience“Nourishing our Neighbors.”“The food distribution is a key feature of this weekend's program of events, as the Camden Kroc Center has distributed over 2 million meals in the past decade, providing hope and comfort to our neighbors in need,” said Major Lolita Sanchez, Administrator of The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center.“We will never waiver in our commitment to combat hunger and food insecurity wherever it persists.”On Saturday, October 5, the Camden Kroc Center hosted KrocFest, the Center's largest indoor-outdoor festival since opening in 2014. More than 100 partner agencies and institutions joined in the festivities to provide entertainment, programs, and services to 3,000 community members. Attendees enjoyed a multitude of experiences, including a parade, musical acts, health education programs, open swim, bounce houses, fitness classes, social service resource tables, cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, and more."This anniversary celebration is about all those who have gone before us, all those who have made the Kroc vision possible, and all those who are still dedicated to making a bigger and better Kroc vision for future generations to come,” said Major Richard Sanchez, Administrator of The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center.“Today, we celebrate the many wonderful years we have had the honor of serving in the City of Camden and beyond. Many thousands of individuals and families now call this place 'home' and find real meaning, opportunity, love, and support here – thank you for believing in our vision and coming together to make it a reality.”The 128,000-square-foot Camden Kroc Center facility has hosted more than 2.5 million visitors over the past ten years. Volunteers have donated more than 125,000 service hours over the past decade to make visits to the Kroc Center even more special and memorable. To celebrate the Center's history, impact, and partnerships, the weekend closed with the Decaversary Gala on Saturday evening and a rededication of The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps ministry and recommitment to its work.The Camden Kroc Center's Tenth Anniversary weekend celebration was generously funded through donations from co-title sponsors Holman Enterprises and United States Cold Storage and a number of corporate sponsors (in alphabetic order) – New Jersey American Water, Camden's Charter School Network, Campbell's, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper University Health Care, Comcast, Dresdner Robin, Hilton Garden Inn – Camden, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Kelly Drums, Korber, RBC Wealth Management, One Camden, PSE&G, ResinTech, Rutgers University – Camden, Samaritan, Subaru, TD Bank, Thomas/Boyd Communications, Thriven Design, TRIAD 1828, U.S. Facilities, Wells Fargo, WSFS Bank – and individual sponsors.All special events and activities held for the Camden Kroc Center's Tenth Anniversary were developed by Camden Kroc Center staff and the input of the Camden Kroc Center's 10th Anniversary Committee – chaired by Liz Thomas of Thomas/Boyd Communications and comprised of dedicated residents and business leaders who were assembled to guide the formation and execution of each anniversary event.About The Salvation Army Camden Kroc CenterOpened in 2014 to enhance The Salvation Army's ministry in the City of Camden since 1880, The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center is a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art community center where opportunity meets potential. With over 25,000 annual visitors, the Camden Kroc Center provides recreational, health, educational, cultural, and spiritual holistic programming for the entire family. From first-time swimmers to experienced athletes, the Kroc Center has hosted over 2.5 million visits since its opening, striving toward Camden's transformation in body, soul, and spirit. Visit to find out how you can help empower families, youth, and seniors in the Camden region.

Nick Wheeler

The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory

+1 845-620-7316

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.