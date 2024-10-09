US Calls For Free, Fair Elections In Iraq's Kurdistan
10/9/2024 7:10:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State voiced hope that the Political parties in Kurdistan region, north Iraq, will ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the coming 10 days.
"We support all efforts to ensure they are free, fair, and transparent and occur without further disruption or delay," the Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
"And we commend the active participation of civil society and the media for supporting political discourse and raising awareness around issues of importance to Iraqi Kurdistan Region residents in the lead up to these elections," he noted.
Asked whether the US government would monitor the elections, Miller said, "We are in close contact with Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission as well as the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq as they ensure that election preparation meets key milestones and staff volunteers from US Mission Iraq will participate in observing the elections at polling sites across the IKR.
"That's something we're doing in coordination with the United Nations, international election experts, and other like-minded diplomatic missions," he added. (end)
