Rwanda Plans To Boost Pork Production By 36%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rwanda has set an ambitious goal to increase its pork production by 36% over the next five years.



The Rwanda and Animal Resources Board (RAB) aims to raise output from 22,839 tons in 2023 to 31,144 tons by 2029. Claire Hirwa d'Andre, a senior monogastric researcher at RAB, revealed these targets to local media.



The country has already made significant strides in modernizing its pig farming industry. Currently, 65% of pig farmers have adopted artificial insemination technology, a practice that began in 2021.



To support this growth, the invests about 150 million Rwandan francs ($111,000) annually in modernization efforts. Rwanda's pig population has seen some changes, decreasing from 1.4 million in 2018 to 1.2 million in 2024.



This reduction reflects the ongoing transition from traditional to modern farming practices. Despite this temporary dip, the overall trend points towards growth and increased efficiency.







In May 2024, Rwanda inaugurated several modern pig abattoirs across the country. These facilities can process up to 50 pigs daily, adhering to strict hygiene standards.



The total investment in these abattoirs amounts to approximately 1.3 billion Rwandan francs ($960,000). The pork sector has experienced significant growth over the past decade.

Rwanda's Growing Pork Industry

In 2019, production stood at 23,000 metric tons, with the government aiming for 68,000 metric tons by 2024. While this target may not be fully met, substantial progress has been made.



Rwanda's national pig herd has more than doubled, from 684,708 in 2010 to an estimated 1,498,721 in 2022. This growth reflects the increasing importance of pig farming in the country's agricultural sector.



The country is also focusing on boosting meat exports. In the 2022/23 period, these exports reached $22.3 million, according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB ).



Key export destinations include neighboring African countries, with Rwanda exploring markets in North America and Europe as well.



As Rwanda develops its pork industry, it must balance increased production with sustainable practices and ensure small-scale farmers benefit from modernization efforts.



With continued investment and strategic planning, Rwanda's pork sector appears poised for further growth in the coming years.

