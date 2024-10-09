Colombia Boosts Energy Security With Major Transmission Upgrades

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's and Planning Unit (UPME) has unveiled five crucial electricity transmission projects to address longstanding power issues and support economic growth.



These initiatives aim to strengthen the grid in critical regions and pave the way for a more reliable and diverse energy mix.



The first project involves the of the Magangué 500/115 kV substation and associated transmission lines in Córdoba and Sucre.



This will help meet increasing demand and alleviate restrictions, improving voltage levels in the area. In Montería, Córdoba, the second project includes a new transmission line between the Nueva Montería and Río Sinú substations.



This multi-stage project will reduce transformer load, increase network reliability, and address unserved demand issues during contingencies.







The third project focuses on the Northeast-Eastern interconnection, linking the Alcaraván 230 kV substation to the eastern area.



This connection will improve transmission system voltage and complete an important power ring in the region, enhancing overall grid stability. UPME plans to reconfigure the Sabanalarga substation in Atlántico for the fourth project.



This initiative aims to reduce short-circuit levels and enhance connection reliability. It also seeks to facilitate new connections, addressing failures and interruptions in the power supply.

Enhancing Colombia's Energy Infrastructure

The fifth project targets Cauca and Nariño, including the Olaya Herrera-Buchelly link and a second corridor between Jardinera, Junín, and Tumaco.



These additions will reduce unserved demand scenarios and improve service quality in the Tumaco area. These projects are crucial for Colombia 's energy sector, which has long struggled with reliability issues and high costs, particularly in coastal regions.



Cities like Barranquilla, Cartagena, and Santa Marta have faced some of the most expensive and unstable electricity services in the country.



This situation impacts daily life and hinders economic development. Colombia's heavy reliance on hydropower (about 70% of generation) has made it vulnerable to climate variability and droughts.



The recent El Nio phenomenon has exacerbated this vulnerability, highlighting the need for a more diverse and resilient energy mix.



By strengthening the grid in critical areas, these projects aim to improve overall system stability and reduce the risk of blackouts. They also support the integration of renewable energy sources.



This is essential for Colombia's energy transition goals and economic growth, as reliable electricity is fundamental to attracting investment and boosting regional competitiveness.



UPME projects electricity demand to grow at an average annual rate of 2.38% between 2024 and 2038. This underscores the urgency of expanding and modernizing the country's transmission infrastructure.



These five projects represent a significant step toward resolving Colombia's power problems and enhancing grid reliability. They also aim to foster economic development across the country.

