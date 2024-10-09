Brazil’S Trade Strength Offsets Financial Outflows In 2024 Currency Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's currency flow paints an intriguing picture of the country's economic landscape in 2024. The Central of Brazil reports a positive balance of US$5.904 billion as of October 4.



This figure contrasts with the net inflow of US$11.491 billion recorded in 2023. The presents a different story, showing a net outflow of US$54.269 billion.



This channel encompasses various financial operations, including foreign direct investments and portfolio investments. It also covers remittances and interest payments.



On the brighter side, Brazil's foreign trade balance shines with a positive US$60.172 billion in 2024. Imports stand at US$172.678 billion, while exports reach an impressive US$232.851 billion.



The export figures include US$26.568 billion in advance exchange contracts and US$56.864 billion in advance payments. October's preliminary data reveals a slight dip, with a negative flow of US$695 million up to October 4.







The financial channel experienced an outflow of US$1.791 billion during this period. However, the trade balance remained positive at US$1.096 billion.



The weekly snapshot from September 30 to October 4 shows a negative flow of US$278 million. The financial channel saw a net outflow of US$2.330 billion.



Yet, the trade balance remained resilient with a positive US$2.052 billion. These figures reflect Brazil's complex economic interactions on the global stage.



They highlight the country's strong export performance and the ongoing challenges in the financial sector. The data provides valuable insights into Brazil's economic health and its position in international trade.

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108763919