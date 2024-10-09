(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Rotary Air Compressor Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global rotary air compressor market 2024-2028

Rotary Air Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2607.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG

Market Driver

The rotary air compressor market is experiencing heightened competition among vendors, leading to intense focus on price, product quality, efficiency, supply chain, and product diversification. To sustain and expand market shares, several rotary air compressor manufacturers are resorting to mergers and acquisitions (M&A). By combining the activities of both companies, vendors can reduce production costs and enhance performance. M&A activity in the global rotary air compressor market is high, with instances such as Atlas Copco's acquisition of Quincy Compressor and Gardner Denver's merger with Ingersoll Rand. Elgi Equipments' acquisition of Michigan Air Solutions is another example of M&A aimed at expanding market presence. This trend is expected to continue as the market reaches maturity, with vendors seeking to acquire potential market shares and improve distribution channels.



The Rotary Air Compressor market is experiencing significant growth due to its widespread application in various industries. Key sectors driving this trend include chemicals, power generation , mining, and the construction sector. In industrial facilities, compressed air is essential for powering tools and automation in manufacturing processes. Rotary air compressors, specifically rotary screw and rotary vane compressors, are popular choices due to their energy efficiency and reliability. The market is also expanding in sectors like medical devices, consumer goods, semiconductor & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, energy & mining, and aerospace. Power consumption and electricity bills are major concerns, leading to the adoption of more energy-efficient rotary air compressors. Additionally, rotary air compressors are crucial in automation, robotics, medicine, healthcare, wind energy, solar energy, e-commerce, and logistics operations. The lubrication method used in rotary air compressors is also a factor influencing market growth, with electric motor-driven compressors gaining popularity due to their lower maintenance requirements and cost-effectiveness compared to internal combustion engine models.



Market

Challenges



The production cost of rotary air compressors is significantly influenced by the availability of raw materials, competition among vendors, and labor costs. Raw materials, including aluminum , steel, and castings, are essential for manufacturing rotary air compressors. However, the prices of these materials are subject to volatility due to inflationary pressure and supply scarcity. For instance, the price of steel (rebar) fluctuated from around USD600-USD650 per metric ton in January 2019 to as low as USD530-USD550 per metric ton in December 2019. These price fluctuations negatively impact the productivity of vendors, as they cannot pass on the additional costs to end-users and must absorb the excess cost of ownership during price increases. Additionally, vendors must provide constant maintenance and support to end-users, which increases the overall cost of ownership and reduces profit margins. Consequently, rotary air compressor vendors face the challenge of managing price fluctuations to remain competitive in the highly competitive market. The Rotary Air Compressor market faces various challenges in diverse sectors such as Energy & Mining, aerospace, automation, robotics, medicine, and healthcare. Rotary screw compressors and rotary vane compressors are popular choices due to their energy efficiency and reliability. However, the transition from electric motors to internal combustion engines poses challenges in terms of emissions and fuel costs. In industries like aerospace, automation, and robotics, consistent compressed air is crucial. Rotary air compressors offer oil-free compressed air solutions, making them ideal for these sectors. The Oil & gas and Energy industries require cost-effective, lubrication and cooling-friendly compressors like reciprocating air compressors. Wind energy and solar energy sectors lean towards IoT and Pneumatic solutions for automation and lubrication method optimization. The process industries, e-commerce, and logistics operations also rely on rotary air compressors for their operations. The market continues to evolve, with companies like ABAC Air Compressors offering innovative, cost-effective products to cater to various industries' needs. Waste management faces unique challenges, requiring efficient, and cost-effective compressors. The market must address these challenges while ensuring consistent compressed air quality and minimizing environmental impact.

Segment Overview



This rotary air compressor market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Manufacturing industry

1.2 Mining and metallurgy industry 1.3 Others



2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa 2.5 South America

1.1

Manufacturing industry-

The Rotary Air Compressor Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as manufacturing, construction , and automotive. These compressors offer advantages like continuous operation and high efficiency. Key players in this market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, and Kaeser Kompressoren. Market growth is driven by factors like rising industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies. Companies are focusing on product innovation and expanding their global presence to cater to this demand.

Rotary air compressors are a crucial component in various industries, providing compressed air for powering pneumatic tools and systems. These compressors, which include rotary vane, lobe, and screw types, offer efficiency and reliability in industrial settings. The integration of IoT technology in rotary air compressors enhances their performance and maintenance, allowing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Rotary air compressors find extensive applications in sectors such as oil & gas, waste management , chemicals, power generation, mining, consumer goods, semiconductor & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and energy & mining. The oil & gas industry relies on rotary air compressors for drilling and production operations, while the oil & gas sector uses them for fuel compression and processing. Rotary air compressors come in various configurations, such as electric motor and internal combustion engine driven. Rotary screw compressors are popular for their energy efficiency and high-pressure capabilities. Regardless of the application or industry, rotary air compressors play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of businesses and maintaining productivity.

Market Research Overview

Rotary air compressors are a vital component in various industries, providing consistent compressed air for pneumatic solutions in industrial settings. The integration of IoT technology enhances their functionality, allowing for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. Rotary air compressors find extensive applications in sectors like oil & gas, energy, and process industries. In the oil & gas industry, they power drilling operations and provide lubrication and cooling in refineries. Oil-free rotary air compressors are popular in the chemical & materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and medical device industries due to their ability to produce clean air. Rotary screw compressors and rotary vane compressors are common types of rotary air compressors, with electric motors and internal combustion engines powering them. The stationary segment dominates the market, with significant demand from construction, mining, power generation, and other industrial facilities. The adoption of cost-effective rotary air compressors is increasing in sectors like aerospace, automation, robotics, medicine, healthcare, wind energy, solar energy, e-commerce, and logistics operations. Rotary air compressors are essential for powering pneumatic tools and equipment, reducing electricity bills, and ensuring efficient operations in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Manufacturing Industry



Mining And Metallurgy Industry

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

