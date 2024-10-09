VULCAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC ) will host its third quarter 2024 call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). results will be released before the NYSE opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at . To participate by phone, call 800-274-8461 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 203-518-9814. The conference ID is 4730253.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to .

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220

Media Contact: Jack Bonnikson (205) 298-3220

