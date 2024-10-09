Anticoagulation Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Anticoagulant medications (blood thinners) are chemical agents that inhibit or lessen blood coagulation and lengthen the clotting time. Many medical diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and others, are associated with a high risk of blood clots. These medications are primarily used to treat this risk. The increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and cardiovascular illnesses, increased use of oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and raising awareness of NOACs in developing regions will likely drive considerable growth in the worldwide anticoagulants market over the forecast.

Market Dynamics Increasing Demand for Complex and Potent Drugs Drives the Global Market

Additional driving forces include the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) globally and the growing demand for more potent blood thinners. Anticoagulants have advanced significantly in R&D since they were first made accessible to the general public. Since then, several novel therapeutics have been released and have had great success on the market, such as novel oral anticoagulants (NOACS). Two of the most well-liked anticoagulants, Eliquis and Xarelto, currently rule the world market. Launches of generic anticoagulants and increased availability might damage the market. The treatment outlook for patients is deteriorating due to the nature of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which are nearly incurable and are becoming more common. Due to the vast number of unmet treatment needs, this is anticipated to be one of the other driving forces in the global market.

Growing Patient Population and Patent Expiration Will Support New Product Launches Creating Tremendous Opportunities

Due to the expanding variety of treatment options, products have been developed to help patients in numerous applications. The increase in product launches in the global anticoagulation market is due to the increased number of patients needing anticoagulants. As new products are released, demand for distributors in remote areas is anticipated to rise. The target population is growing as more people are diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and cardiovascular disease. Due to research and development efforts to produce a generic version of medications after the patent-protection regime ends, more manufacturers are on the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. North America is divided into two halves by the US and Canada. The largest market share, which belongs to North America at 33.99%, is attributed to several factors, such as the widespread use of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and venous thromboembolism (VTE). According to a 2016 article published in PubMed, novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) have emerged as promising alternatives to vitamin K antagonists (VKAs), despite some concerns and challenges with their introduction in developing countries. In addition, the region's highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant market players active in product innovation expansion, expansion, and strategic collaborations are encouraging market growth.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period. Europe has also developed into a significant market due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry. The industry has a lot of room for growth, which will help anticoagulation spread worldwide in the coming years. However, strict regulations put in place by various governments are limiting the market expansion of the European anticoagulants market. The side effects and complications of oral anticoagulants also constrain the growth of the European anticoagulation market.

The global anticoagulation market was valued at USD 21,813.4 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 43,243.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on drug class, the global anticoagulation market is bifurcated into direct anticoagulants (DOACS), heparin and low molecular weight (LMWH), warfarin, and other vitamin k antagonists. The DOACs segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period.

Based on disease indication, the global anticoagulation market is bifurcated into heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism (pe), and mechanical heart valves (MHV). The heart attack segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global anticoagulation market is bifurcated into oral and injectable. The oral segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global anticoagulation market is bifurcated into hospital, retail, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

December 2022 - To raise awareness and provide education about the value of timely COVID-19 testing, available treatment options, symptoms, and high-risk factors that may increase the likelihood of developing severe illness, Roche recently announced that it entered into a U.S.-focused collaboration with Pfizer. September 2022 - Fencovis, a new vaccine from Boehringer Ingelheim , was introduced to prevent calf diarrhea.

