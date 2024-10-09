Erdogan Warns Against Increased Possibility Of Regional Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the danger of spreading war to other countries in the region is growing.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament in Ankara, Erdogan said Iran's reaction to growing Israeli last week was a cause of increasing this risk more than ever.

He noted that they are following closely tension and taking all precautions that ensure Turkiye and Turkish people's security.

Turkiye knows what should have been done, and works on ensuring its security and stability, Erdogan said.

Israel had an option, one year ago, either be a state or a "terrorist" organization, but it acted as a "terrorist" organization by committing the worst genocide, he pointed out.

He affirmed that Israel has carried out the biggest genocide of the past century in the Gaza Strip.

He stated that the massacres which are being committed on a daily basis by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip are surging.

He pointed out that over 50,000 people have been killed in the Strip and the West Bank since October 7, 2023.

Turkiye will stand beside the countries, which are on the right position, he said, appreciating Spain, Norway and Slovenia for the recognition of Palestine's state.

Turkiye said one year ago that peace is for all, and freedom for Palestine, stressing constant support to Palestine.

Erdogan lauded struggle of Palestine's Hamas movement against Israeli.

He repeatedly commended Hamas as "freedom fighters" who, he said, are "also fighting for the honor of the Muslim world" in Gaza. "We know they're also fighting for Turkiye there," he said. (end)

