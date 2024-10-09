Rockets Fired From Lebanon Kill Two Israelis -- Haaretz

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Rockets fired from Lebanon on Wednesday crashed into the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmoneh killing two Israelis and wounding several others, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. Other rockets reached Haifa and Akka causing power outage in these cities. A number of the incoming missiles were intercepted by the anti-missile defenses. Sirens blared throughout Haifa amid crash of up to 40 rockets, unleashed from Lebanon. (pickup previous) nq

