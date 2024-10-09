LVW Advisors Ranked On Forbes/SHOOK America’S Top RIA Firms 2024 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rochester, NY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors , a nationally recognized independent advisory firm serving nonprofits and high-net-worth individuals, has been named to the prestigious Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list for 2024 , ranking No. 116 this year, up from No. 163 in 2023.

Rankings for the top 250 list, developed by SHOOK Research , were based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, along with quantitative data. Revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices in client engagement were all considered in the review.

“This recognition by Forbes and SHOOK Research is truly thanks to the trust our clients place in us to deliver a personalized and exceptional experience," said Lori Van Dusen, CEO and Founder of LVW Advisors.“We are proud to be recognized for our focus on innovation and our client-centric approach to wealth management which enables us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.”

To be eligible for the list, advisors needed a minimum of seven years of experience, with a fully operational practice for at least one year. A fiduciary model, acceptable compliance record, and completion of the SHOOK interview and survey were essential prerequisites. SHOOK received more than 46,200 nominations for this year's list and invited over 25,000 firms from across America to participate in the ranking process.

LVW Advisors' commitment to wealth management best practices, community involvement, and team dynamics were integral in securing its position on the list.

For more information about LVW Advisors and the Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list, please visit lvwadvisors.com .

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit

Forbes' America's Top RIA Firms 2024 ranking based on data provided by LVW Advisors for the time period April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. No payments were made in connection with this award. Additional disclosure regarding rankings and awards can be found at .

