Injurefree And Isportz Launch Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InjureFree continues to grow and expand through strategic partnerships adding iSportz to the strategic partnership roster.

- Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFreeSOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, is launching yet another new strategic partnership with iSportz. iSportz is a leading provider of innovative sports management software solutions. InjureFree will provide Athlete Safety products and services, Sports Medicine Placement services, and more to iSportz customers and users.InjureFree has seen a year of tremendous growth with the launch of new products and services that drive efficiency for organizations within youth and amateur sports, primarily around Athlete Safety. This includes the launch and growth of InjureFree's Sports Medicine Placement service which guides customers on the right staffing for events to create the safest conditions for participation, then provide end-to-end staffing support for customers. iSportz will offer this key product, along with others, to their clients.“Strategic Partnerships have become a core part of our distribution at InjureFree and we pride ourselves on selecting the right Strategic Partners” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree.“iSportz provides a robust platform for their clients and we are excited to enrich their offering by providing our Athlete Safety and Insurance products.”“We're continually seeking new ways to offer added benefits and services to our members and partner organizations.” says Arathi Rajagopalan, CEO of iSportz.“We're thrilled to partner with InjureFree, recognizing the significant value their services bring to our sports community.”iSportz customers can reach out and request more information from the team at InjureFree and learn more atAbout InjureFreeInjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.About iSportziSportz is a sports technology platform that connects athletes, coaches, and organizations with innovative tools to enhance performance, streamline operations, and ensure a safe and supportive environment for all participants.For more information, visit the iSportz website and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Matthew Stone

InjureFree

866-591-2747

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.