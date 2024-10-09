JD-U Criticises Tejashwi Yadav Over His Absence During Floods

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) As Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav prepares to launch the second phase of his 'Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samwad' programme, the JD-U criticised him over his absence from the state during the floods.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar accused Yadav of neglecting the people of Bihar, especially during the recent flood crisis while allegedly responding swiftly to a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kumar mocked Yadav, comparing his situation to a popular song, saying, "There is a Puranic song 'Chithi Aayi Hai Aayi Hai Chithi Aayi Hai,' which applies to Tejashwi Yadav. He doesn't care to visit people during flood crisis but immediately returns when summoned by the ED. He fears the ED more than the people."

Kumar further criticised Tejashwi's upcoming 'Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samwad' programme, claiming that it proves Yadav has distanced himself from grassroots party workers.

He suggested renaming the programme to 'Karyakarta Samwad', implying that Yadav's outreach efforts are a mere formality and that he has closed his doors to party workers.

Neeraj Kumar accused Yadav of portraying himself as a 'political landlord' with a 'feudal mindset', rather than connecting genuinely with the grassroots workers.

Kumar alleged that Yadav's wealth and status distance him from the ordinary party members.“Can he ensure that he will not go on another foreign trip after completing the second phase on the permissions of the court,” he said.

Kumar also took the opportunity to contrast the educational initiatives from the past and present governments.

He urged Yadav to compare the fee (Rs 4.30 per month) of the Charwaha School - established during the tenures of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi - with the low-cost polytechnic and engineering colleges (Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively for polytechnic and Engineering Colleges) established under Nitish Kumar's government, emphasising the alleged progress made during Nitish's tenure.

Meanwhile, BJP Spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh also criticised Yadav, pointing out that his upcoming yatra focuses on districts unaffected by the recent floods, accusing him of avoiding areas in crisis.

“While the people of Bihar were grappling with the effects of the flood, Tejashwi Yadav was on a foreign tour and returned only when summoned by the court,” Singh said.