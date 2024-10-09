Ballots Properly Addressed To Election Offices Returned Undeliverable Nationwide As November 5Th Approaches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ongoing election mail issues have not improved, says NASS letter.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- " On behalf of state and local election officials in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories..."

the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), and the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) has sent a joint letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, urging him to take immediate action to address serious ongoing nationwide election mail issues.

A recent audit by the USPS Office of Inspector General confirms the serious concerns raised.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

The letter, dated September 11, 2024, highlights the deep and alarming concerns of state election officials and the impact these issues could have on the upcoming general elections. Issues discussed in the letter include



Properly addressed ballots in pre-printed official return envelopes to election offices being returned to voters as "undeliverable."

Ballots being deliberately held to remediate erroneous billing issues.

A pervasive lack of enforcement of USPS policies.

Timely postmarked ballots received well after election day , 10 or more days after postmark.

A general lack of training about USPS policies around election mail. No improvement despite repeated engagement from NASS and NASED with USPS Election and Political Mail headquarters.

The letter was also cc'd to numerous other high-ranking officials, including the Criminal Investigations Group of USPS, Homeland Security, and several U.S. Senate Committees.

In the letter, NASS President and New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, expressed the organization's deep concern over the recent reports of significant delays in election mail delivery.

Secretary Toulouse Oliver also stated, "The

USPS plays a critical role in our democratic process, and any delays in mail delivery could disenfranchise voters and undermine the integrity of our elections. We urge the Postmaster General to take immediate action to address these issues and provide a clear plan to ensure the timely delivery of election mail."

The organization stressed the importance of a reliable and efficient postal service in ensuring fair and accessible elections for all citizens.

For more information on the NASS and its efforts to address the mail delivery issues, please visit their website at .

SOURCE National Association of Secretaries of State

