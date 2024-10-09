Coast Packing Company Celebrates Finish At Flying H Drag Strip In Odessa, MO With Tastemap And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ODESSA, Mo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Packing Company , the leading supplier of animal shortenings in the Western U.S., celebrated a milestone at the Flying H Drag Strip in Odessa, MO. Blending its heritage with the thrill of motorsports, Coast's partnership withcontinues to make an impact on and off the track. The event spotlighted Coast'splatform, which featuresrestaurants that use traditional animal fats like lard and beef tallow.

Coast Packing's Continuous Improvement Engineer and Crew Chief for the R&E Racing team, Cameron Hensley, recently took on a new role behind the wheel. Hensley, who spearheads process and data analysis at Coast, made a remarkable debut as a driver in the 3,500HP racecar. Cameron qualified 20th out of 43 in the Promod class and secured a personal best of 3.66 seconds at 203mph.

"The experience was eye-opening," said Hensley. "Being behind the wheel has opened my mind to new ideas and made me think about being a better crew chief when outside the car. Racing and crossing the finish line gave me a broader perspective on maximizing performance and the idea of training and preparing for what is known and unknown on the track and for Coast Packing Company."

Hensley's role as crew chief includes managing team logistics, maintenance, and repairs and coordinating with team driver/tuner Jason Lee to navigate the racetrack's ever-changing conditions. He continues to fill in as a driver when needed, but his primary focus remains overseeing R&E Racing's operations.

A Race to TasteMapTM: A Culinary Experience

Bringing the rich flavors of animal fats to the track, Coast's Greg Hozinsky , the company's chef, added a mouth-watering dimension to the racing experience. At TasteMapTM locations, such as The Upper Cut KC in Kansas City, Hozinsky found dishes bursting with flavor, made with animal fats like Akaushi beef tallow , a nod to Kansas City's meat-centric culture.

Coast Packing's TasteMapTM encourages food lovers to explore local restaurants that use animal fats, promoting traditional cooking methods across the country. Hozinsky shared, "Most of what Upper Cut serves is grown locally, with the same care and precision that we at Coast put into our products."

At the event, Hozinsky brought a culinary twist by preparing tallow fries, lobster rolls, smoked brisket, and funnel cakes made with Coast's Flavor King Blue beef tallow . Hozinsky emphasized how Coast's sponsorship creates a sense of camaraderie in the pits: "People know Coast has a chef at these events, and it creates buzz. At these races, our products are fuel for the people. Coast's involvement keeps us front of mind, while TasteMapTM introduces our culinary philosophy to new regions."

Looking ahead, R&E Racing will compete at the PDRA World Finals in Virginia from October 18-20, with Coast Packing continuing its support, both on the track and at the table.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 102nd year in business, Coast Packing Company ( ), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast-food restaurant chains, broadline food service distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. Coast's interactive TasteMapTM serves as the definitive online guide to restaurants offering dishes prepared with lard and beef tallow, pinpointing some 1,500 establishments nationwide. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition ( ).

SOURCE Coast Packing Company

