KYSU Introduces Recyclable, Reusable Packaging Made From Recycled Materials For Entire Product Line

“At KYSU, we believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword but a responsibility,” said Kyrill Leutsch, CEO of KYSU.“We recognized a glaring inconsistency in the organic food industry-products marketed as earth-friendly often come packaged in materials that harm the environment. This contradiction compelled us to take decisive action. By extending our commitment to sustainable packaging across our entire product line, we aim to provide an eco-friendly alternative that empowers consumers to actively participate in reducing plastic waste.”

Addressing the Plastic Pollution Crisis

Plastic pollution remains a pressing environmental concern. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), billions of plastic bags are used annually in the United States, with a recycling rate of less than 10%. These plastics frequently end up in landfills and oceans, where they can take up to a thousand years to decompose. During this prolonged degradation, they release toxins that harm wildlife and ecosystems. The accumulation of plastic waste contributes to the growing problem of microplastics entering the food chain, posing significant health risks to humans and animals alike.

As public awareness of plastic pollution surges, consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable alternatives. Industries are feeling the pressure to reduce their environmental footprints and adopt more eco-friendly practices. KYSU's response is both comprehensive and pioneering: the elimination of all plastic pouch packaging from its product line, replaced with airtight paper cans made from 100% recycled materials*.

Innovative Packaging with Multiple Benefits

KYSU's new packaging not only preserves product freshness and quality but also encourages creative reuse before recycling. The sturdy construction makes these containers ideal for various purposes beyond their initial use. Consumers can transform them into pen holders, planters for herbs and flowers, organizers for craft supplies, or gift containers filled with homemade treats. This approach maximizes the life cycle of the packaging and fosters a culture of sustainability.

“Our packaging is designed to be more than just a container,” added Susie Wang, Public Relations Manager at KYSU.“It's a versatile tool that consumers can repurpose in countless ways. By reusing the packaging, customers contribute to waste reduction and promote environmental responsibility in their daily lives. Every small action contributes to a larger impact, and together, we can make a significant difference.”

Empowering Consumers for a Sustainable Future

KYSU's commitment to sustainability extends beyond packaging. The company meticulously sources products that align with its core values-Natural, Organic, Fair Trade, Non-GMO, or Gluten-Free-ensuring that each item benefits both people and the environment.“Choosing products with our new packaging is more than a purchase-it's a statement of environmental responsibility,” said Leutsch.“We invite consumers to join us in making conscious choices that benefit the planet. Our ambition is not just to offer high-quality products but to inspire a movement towards sustainable living.”

*Excludes label, inner liner, and sealing film.

About KYSU

Since 2021, KYSU embarked on a mission to make high-quality goods accessible to everyone by reinventing the retail experience. Led by CEO Kyrill Leutsch, the company unites a global team of innovators, food enthusiasts, and forward-thinkers dedicated to bridging the gap between producers and consumers. By eliminating unnecessary intermediaries and embracing efficient processes, KYSU delivers products in groundbreaking airtight, recyclable, and reusable paper packaging-a testament to its commitment to environmental sustainability.

At the heart of KYSU lies a deep passion for food that delights the palate and nourishes the planet. Every product-from freeze-dried fruits and snacks to chocolates and organic ingredients-is meticulously vetted, tasted, and tested. The goal isn't merely to meet high standards without unnecessary additives; it's to redefine those standards entirely. KYSU invites consumers into a more conscious way of eating, where quality and sustainability are inseparable.

KYSU's approach recognizes that economic viability and ecological responsibility are deeply interconnected. The company strives to surprise and delight customers while making choices that benefit the broader ecosystem. By sourcing products that are Natural, Organic, Fair Trade, Non-GMO, or Gluten-Free, and pioneering innovative packaging solutions, KYSU isn't just participating in the market-it's reshaping it. The ambition to become the leading online grocery store transcends business goals; it's a commitment to transforming the future of retail for the betterment of all.

