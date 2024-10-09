Allthenticate Releases FIDO2 Authenticator App For Computers, Websites, Servers, And Doors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allthenticate, a leader in decentralized-authentication that spun out of a top DoD research lab , releases one of the best alternatives to passwords to date. Use the that you already have to quickly and securely log in to everything: your computer, websites, and even your SSH servers. The FIDO-certified Allthenticator App, which works on both and Android, allows users to use their smartphone to log in to all of their favorite websites and more in a secure and privacy-preserving way.

Continue Reading

Allthenticate's implementation positions them at the forefront of the passwordless evolution, offering unparalleled security and convenience for personal and enterprise users alike.

Allthenticate, a leader in decentralized-authentication, releases a new phishing-resistant FIDO2 Authenticator.

Post this

"The goal has always been to create a security product that is fun and easy to use," said Dr. Chad Spensky, Founder and CEO of Allthenticate. "Working with FIDO enables our products to be used in almost any environment imaginable today, providing users with an easy-to-use, secure alternative to traditional hardware tokens."

Allthenticate's solutions allow enterprises to:



Eliminate passwords entirely, significantly reducing

phishing risks

Use existing smartphones to add an additional layer of security and convenience

Secure both IT systems and physical spaces with a single solution Reduce costs and complexities by leveraging a universal authenticator

The Allthenticator App supports a wide range of enterprise systems, including workstations, servers, cloud services, and Single Sign-On (SSO) platforms. It syncs seamlessly with Microsoft Entra or Google Workspace for digital access and also enables secure access to physical office doors using Allthenticate's modern access-control hardware.

Rita Mounir, Co-founder and COO of Allthenticate, added, "This certification is a significant step towards our vision of freeing the world from authentication burdens while keeping it secure."

Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director & CEO of the FIDO Alliance, commented: "It is exciting to see companies like Allthenticate drive innovation with FIDO Certified solutions such as Allthenticate's roaming USB authenticator with Bluetooth capability. This FIDO security key with CTAP 2.0 support stands to provide more options for IT leaders – including those in high-assurance environments such as healthcare and financial services."

Allthenticate's FIDO2-certified solutions are available immediately for both new and existing customers. By unifying the identity stack into a single app and a single credential per user, Allthenticate's customers are cutting cost, complexity, and their attack surface; all while making their employee's lives easier.

For more information about Allthenticate and to experience the future of authentication, visit .

About Allthenticate:

Allthenticate provides an all-in-one identity solution using decentralized credentials stored in a mobile app to streamline enterprise identity management while significantly increasing security and resiliency. Founded by Dr. Chad Spensky, a former hacker turned academic, Allthenticate's mission is to eliminate passwords, phishing, and the headaches associated with traditional authentication methods. The company's patented Single Device Authentication technology results from over a decade of research and development, offering unparalleled security and usability for enterprises of all sizes.

Contact:

Devin Finch

(833) 510-4424

[email protected]

SOURCE Allthenticate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED