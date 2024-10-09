Russian Troops Hit Car With Drone In Kozachia Lopan - Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 9, Russian attacked a car with a drone in Kozachia Lopan, Kharkiv district, injuring a woman.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian occupiers struck again with an FPV drone at the residents of Kozachia Lopan. At about 10:30, the invaders hit a civilian car with a drone. A 76-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalized,” the post reads.

According to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachiv community, there were three people in the car at the time of the attack.

“There were three local residents in the civilian car attacked by a Russian FPV drone in Kozachia Lopan - two men and one woman. The 76-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition with concussion and shrapnel wounds to her back. The men suffered contusions and acute stress reactions, they refused hospitalization,” said Zadorenko.

According to him, the village is shelled daily, in particular, the occupation army attacks transport.

“Kozachia Lopan is subjected to enemy shelling and drone attacks every day. It is dangerous to move around the village, especially by car, as the occupiers deliberately target them and wreak terror on the civilian population,” Zadorenko said.

As reported, on the morning of October 9, Russian troops attacked a car in Kupiansk with a drone, injuring a man.