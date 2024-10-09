IDEX Biometrics ASA’S Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 9 October 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2024.

112.2 million shares or 25.47% of the share capital was represented at the meeting.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Company's board of directors, including the approval of Tranche 2 of the private placement, the subsequent offering and the warrants issuance, all as announced on 17 September 2024.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Tel: +47 67 83 91 19

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.