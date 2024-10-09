Ataya And Qucell Networks Demonstrate Chorus P5G To Global Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chorus platform

Chorus multi-tenant

Chorus redefines simplicity and cost for private 5G deployments

- Norman FekratSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ataya, the leader of universal connectivity for 4.0 and beyond, and Qucell Networks, a subsidiary of Innowireless and a leading developer of small cell technology, today announced their success in building Chorus, a new, easier, more cost-effective approach to Private 5G (P5G), with demonstrations available by appointment at Mobile WorldCongress in Las Vegas, October 8-10, 2024.This partnership to build Cloud-enabled Chorus P5G access points for the global market revolutionizes P5G by making deployments as simple as plugging in a Wi-Fi node but with all the benefits of private wireless, including low latency, better coverage, with secure, private, and reliable connections. The solution provides enterprise and government customers with a highly effective method for deploying P5G connectivity in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional methods.For the IT/OT professional, this is truly a hang, connect, and go P5G access point that gets employees and IoT devices online faster. Chorus eliminates the complexities, additional hardware, and high costs that have traditionally hindered the widespread deployment of 5G in private networks while also enabling the IT/OT team the ability to manage and monitor their deployment from anywhere easily.We will also be demonstrating the Chorus Cloud, which enables Communications and Managed Service Providers (CSPs and MSPs) the ability to manage and control P5G deployments through a multi-tenant dashboard that includes provisioning, service assurance, and performance monitoring capabilities.Chorus is currently deployed in trial locations with service providers, system integrators, and enterprise customers around the world. The Chorus product is targeted for general availability by the end of 2024. Customers and partners interested in experiencing Chorus before general availability can contact Ataya for scheduling."The private wireless market has tremendous growth potential as enterprise CIOs and OT leadership are evaluating its benefits. One of their key requirements is the ease of integration and how this new private network ties into their architecture versus traditional complex telecom solutions," said Norman Fekrat, founder of Imagine Wireless. "Enterprises need private network solutions that are geared toward enterprise integration including I&AM and Service Now type workflow automation systems."Ataya and Qucell will provide demonstrations of Chorus by appointment and will also have their new P5G access points on display in Qucell Networks Exhibition Hall Booth 1152 at Mobile World Congress – Las Vegas, October 8-10, 2024. To schedule a meeting or demonstration, please visit or send an e-mail directly to ....About AtayaAtaya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi, and Ethernet while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA, and Qualcomm, with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with sales and operations around the world. For more information, visitMedia Contact:Chris SwanAtayaE-mail: ...Website:About Qucell NetworksQucell Networks is a 5G and LTE small cell vendor and solutions provider. World-class mobile network operators have been deploying Qucell 5G and LTE solutions since 2012. What differentiates Qucell from competitors is its commercially proven track record of delivering reliable and scalable connectivity through a comprehensive suite of LTE and 5G small-cell solutions. Recently, Qucell has expanded its business into the private 5G sector, introducing tailored solutions for enterprises across various industries. Qucell offers timely and effective turnkey products to solve real problems in commercial environments, and its partnerships with pioneers in telecommunications technology have resulted in proven cutting-edge products and professional services. For more information, visit QUCELL.Qucell Networks Press Contact:Chesca SeungAh ChoiQucell NetworksE-mail: ...Website:###

