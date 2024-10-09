Nebulizer Market Size & Share 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The nebulizer market's most prominent driver is the technological advancement in therapeutic respiratory devices with high efficiency. Prominent players in the are performing extensive activities to develop efficient nebulizers. For instance, in 2018, Philips Healthineers launched 'InnoSpire Go' Portable Mesh Nebulizer in North America, which is the smallest and lightest portable hand-held nebulizer system designed to deliver in just four minutes. The company also developed battery-powered, lightweight, and virtually silent drug delivery nebulizer connected with the internet, 'I-neb AAD System,' which has the ability to provide precise dosing and feedback to the patient.

The cost of COPD treatment is relatively higher in Europe and North America, which is approximately USD 50 billion per year, which is further rising the demand for home healthcare systems as a cost-effective alternative. As per the recent study conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and Faulkner Hospital, the cost of home care healthcare was nearly 52% lower than the cost of hospital stay.



Key Highlights



The global nebulizer market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2024 . It is estimated to reach from USD 1.30 billion in 2025 to USD 2.0 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2025–2033) .The growing burden of respiratory diseases and technological advancement in nebulizer devices drive the market growth.

The jet nebulizer segment held the largest market share in 2018 as it is a low cost and easy to use nebulizer.

The ultrasonic nebulizer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to a wider range of benefits such as increased portability, low drug delivery time, low noise generation during operative procedures, and high efficiency in drug delivery. The home healthcare segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period due to the rising number of geriatric patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases and reduced hospital stay.

Competitive Players

Rossmax International Ltd.OMRON CorporationKoninklijke PhilipsPARI PharmaBDMedline IndustriesBriggs HealthcareGF Health ProductsVectura GroupBeurer GmBH. Recent Developments



June 2023-

Omron Healthcare announced the launch of its new MicroAir NE-C28 nebulizer MicroAir NE-C28 is a small, lightweight nebulizer that is easy to use and portable. May 2023- Pari Pharma announced the launch of its new Pari eFlow nebulizer Pari eFlow nebulizer is a new generation designed to be more efficient and effective than traditional nebulizers.

Segmentation

By TypeJetMeshUltrasonicBy ModalityPortableTable-topBy End UseHospitals and ClinicsEmergency CentersHome Healthcare