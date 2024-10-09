On-Time, Every Time: Tempo Software Integrates Portfolio Manager With Jira For Deadline-Driven Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo Software today announced the integration between its leading predictive scheduling solution, Portfolio Manager (formerly known as LiquidPlanner), and the popular project tracking tool, Jira.This new integration solves the biggest challenge facing software product development and engineering teams the world over: delivering on time. According to a 2023 report from the Project Management Institute, 48% of projects fail to meet their deadlines, often due to inadequate planning and unrealistic timelines.While Jira excels at tracking work, it lacks the dynamic forecasting tools needed to guarantee on-time delivery. That's why Tempo is introducing the integration of Portfolio Manager with Jira , offering predictive scheduling, real-time forecasting, and scenario planning.This integration bridges the gap between task management and successful delivery, meaning teams can predict, adapt, and consistently deliver projects within deadlines.“Our goal is to empower teams with the tools they need to not only track their work but to see the road ahead clearly and adapt quickly to changes,” says Shannon Mason, Chief Strategy Officer at Tempo Software.“With this integration, teams can predict outcomes, make informed decisions, and confidently deliver on time.”Alongside its powerful scheduling and forecasting tools, Portfolio Manager enhances collaboration and teamwork. Tasks from multiple Jira instances are consolidated into a single workspace, making it easier to manage and forecast project timelines.By consolidating tasks across multiple Jira instances and portfolios, Portfolio Manager gives planning leaders and executives real-time visibility into project performance in complex portfolios, enabling them to track progress and make informed decisions across workstreams. This integration breaks down silos, ensuring leadership can manage projects holistically, while teams gain clarity on how their work impacts broader company goals, fostering better collaboration and coordination.“Tempo continues to build world-class solutions that scale for businesses of all sizes. The integration of Portfolio Manager with Jira equips teams with powerful scenario planning capabilities, enabling leaders to adapt to shifting priorities while staying focused on delivery,” says Jason Buettner, Global Head of Practice - Enterprise Agility at Valiantys.“This combination allows our clients to forecast with confidence, manage uncertainty, and drive continuous improvement. We're excited to partner with Tempo to deliver this solution, helping agile enterprises achieve their delivery goals.”In addition to transforming Jira's project-tracking power into a robust delivery tool, Portfolio Manager empowers teams with advanced scenario planning and risk management. Teams can anticipate potential risks, simulate various project outcomes, and allocate resources effectively, ensuring that projects stay on track, even in the face of uncertainty.For teams operating outside of the Jira ecosystem, Portfolio Manager offers comprehensive project management solutions. Whether managing high-stakes portfolios or complex projects across multiple platforms, Portfolio Manager equips organizations with the tools needed to drive successful project delivery, regardless of the system they are using.Jira users are invited to experience the power of the Tempo and Jira integration with a free trial available now at tempo/products/portfolio-manager .About Tempo SoftwareTempo Software empowers companies to focus on what matters most – building great products. Tempo's flexible and modular platform helps teams plan, execute and optimize products in alignment with the customer's strategic business priorities. Tempo's platform includes solutions for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), and IT Service Management (ITSM) needs. Founded in 2009, Tempo has the support of more than 300 strategic integration partners, and serves 30,000+ customers across a wide range of industries, including one-in-three Fortune 500 companies.To learn more about Tempo Software, visit .###Press Contact:...

