Addverb Strengthens Global Footprint With Strategic Partnership With Mondial Relay In France

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 9th October 2024: Addverb, a global leader in robotics and warehouse solutions, has announced a significant new partnership with Mondial Relay, one of Europe's largest parcel delivery networks based in France. This partnership marks another milestone in Addverb's journey to revolutionize global logistics through automation, as it introduces its cutting-edge "Zippy" sorting robots to Mondial Relay's distribution facility in La Roche-sur-Yon.



Designed to handle Mondial Relay's high volume of parcels for its delivery operations, these advanced robots streamline the sorting process. The parcel sorting system comprises four infeed stations, where operators load parcels onto the Zippy10 robots. Each parcel undergoes scanning via a barcode scanner before the Zippy10 robot employs sophisticated algorithms to accurately sort parcels to predefined destinations. This intricate sorting process unfolds within a system boasting 5 lanes and 28 destinations on each side, ensuring precision and efficiency at every step. This deployment in France demonstrates Addverb's global reach, following the company's numerous successful implementations across Asia, Europe, and North America.



Commenting on the partnership, Pieter Feenstra, CEO of Addverb EMEA said "Our solution, featuring 62 Zippy robots, has notably bolstered sorting rates, accuracy, and overall efficiency. We are proud to play a role in enhancing Mondial Relay's operational excellence and look forward to further collaboration."



Hoëlig Le Clainche, International Director of Engineering at Mondial Relay, commented, "Our collaboration with Addverb has greatly improved productivity and working conditions. The solution has enabled us to improve working conditions by reducing the risk of MSDs and increase productivity by removing final sortation at our France facility. To anticipate the peak season, we will increase to 3,000 sorts/hr just by increasing the number of robots on the same platform."



Mondial Relay's successful integration of Addverb's technology is just one of many examples of how the company is reshaping logistics worldwide. In India, Addverb's innovative solutions have been instrumental in transforming e-commerce and manufacturing sectors, providing scalable automation to address diverse operational challenges.





About Addverb



Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible automation solutions, allowing clients to realise new levels of efficiency, reliability, and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb maintains multiple offices, and client locations in Europe, with Headquarters located in the Netherlands, and branch offices throughout Europe.





About Mondial Relay



Mondial Relay operates in France and the Benelux with over 23,000 pick-up and drop-off points, collaborating with more than 46,000 e-retailers. As the leader in France's out-of-home delivery market, it boasts 11,000 PUDO points and over 6,000 automated parcel machines (APMs). The company aims to enhance consumer experience and promote sustainable last-mile delivery. In 2023, Mondial Relay processed over 239.9 million parcels, marking a 13% increase from 2022. In July 2021, InPost acquired Mondial Relay, forming the first European network of automated out-of-home solutions for e-commerce.





Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Kavya Sharma

Email :...