(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pope Francis has named Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio, the Archbishop of Lima, as Peru's newest cardinal. At 74 years old, Castillo Mattasoglio will become the sixth Cardinal in Peru's history.



His Sunday masses have gained popularity due to his commentary. Castillo Mattasoglio often criticizes President Dina Boluarte and members for their institutional paralysis.



His subtle, ironic remarks resonate with churchgoers who flock to hear his homilies. The archbishop's appointment reflects Pope Francis's preference for progressive church leaders.



The new cardinal 's background is diverse and impressive. He was ordained as a priest in 1984 and holds a doctorate in dogmatic theology.



Castillo Mattasoglio also studied sociology and has authored several theological books. His connection to liberation theology, a movement emphasizing social justice, is well-known.







Castillo Mattasoglio is close to Gustavo Gutiérrez, a prominent figure in this theological current. This alignment likely influenced Pope Francis's decision to elevate him.

Bridging the Vatican and the People

During a recent homily, Castillo Mattasoglio explained the meaning of his new role. He sees himself as a bridge between the Pope and the people.



The archbishop also used this platform to comment on current political issues. He criticized a controversial law on organized crime, urging lawmakers to reconsider or repeal it.



Castillo Mattasoglio accused Congress of being indifferent to the country's problems. He called on them to listen to the voice of the people. The new cardinal has not shied away from addressing sensitive topics.



During a scandal involving luxury watches, he spoke about frivolity in front of President Boluarte. He emphasized the importance of credibility and transparency in leadership.



Castillo Mattasoglio has consistently supported peaceful protests and called for justice. He has remembered victims of political violence and advocated for their families. His stance often puts him at odds with the government.



The archbishop has also spoken out against divisive language in politics. He criticized the use of the term "caviar" to dismiss those advocating for social justice.



Castillo Mattasoglio sees this as a form of contempt for educated voices. In his new role, Castillo Mattasoglio will advise Pope Francis and may take on specific responsibilities.



He can participate in future conclaves to elect new popes until he turns 80. This appointment strengthens the progressive voice within the Catholic Church's leadership.

