(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Poland's role in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage has come under intense scrutiny, with new evidence suggesting potential benefits for the country.



German authorities have accused Poland of obstructing their investigation into the main suspect, a Ukrainian diving instructor named Volodymyr Z.



Poland's involvement in the sabotage may have been motivated by strategic interests. The destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines effectively eliminated a direct route from Russia to Germany.



This disruption bypassed Poland in the process. This sabotage potentially strengthened Poland's position as a transit country for gas supplies to Western Europe.



August Hanning, former head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND ), suggested that the attack must have had support from Poland and approval from the highest political levels in both Ukraine and Poland.







He argued that such a large-scale operation could not have been carried out by a diving instructor and his team alone. Polish authorities failed to execute a European arrest warrant for Volodymyr Z issued by German prosecutors in June 2024.

Allegations of Polish Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage

Authorities allowed the suspect, believed to be a key figure in the September 2022 explosions, to flee to Ukraine. This lack of cooperation has resulted in serious allegations from German officials, with one claiming Poland was "sabotaging the investigation."



The sabotage of Nord Strea pipelines aligned with Poland's long-standing opposition to the project. Poland had consistently argued that the pipelines increased Europe's dependence on Russian energy.



Additionally, they noted that the pipelines bypassed traditional transit countries like Poland and Ukraine. The destruction of the pipelines potentially preserved Poland's role in European energy transit and its associated political leverage.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's response to these allegations has been surprisingly confrontational. In a statement on social media, he told "all the initiators and patrons of Nord Stream 1 and 2" that "the only thing they should do today is apologize and keep quiet."



This unexpected outburst has further complicated the diplomatic situation and raised questions about Poland's potential involvement. As the investigation continues, Poland's role in this geopolitical mystery remains a central question.



The reluctance to cooperate with German authorities, the provocative statements from Polish leadership, and the potential strategic benefits for Poland have all contributed to suspicions about its involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage.

