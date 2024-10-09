Aleph Acquires Controlling Equity Interest In Localpayment And Targets $1.4 Trillion Digital Payments Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transformative deal combines expanded international payment processing capabilities with Aleph's 20 years of leading digital marketing expertise, processing $3 Billion in yearly Total Payment Volume (TPV) and delivering an unrivaled offer for customers in emerging and high-growth markets.

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph, a leading ecosystem of global digital experts and technology-driven solutions that enables the growth of global digital marketing, today announced the of a controlling equity interest in Localpayment, a fast growing Payment (PSP) in Latin America, transforming the digital landscape by combining first class digital advertising solutions with seamless local payment capabilities, creating a natural network effect. Aleph will be able to leverage its exclusive relationships with top-tier digital platforms such as Amazon, Google, Snapchat,

Spotify, TikTok, Uber, and X among others, along with over 26,000+ advertisers, digital native companies and online retailers to rapidly grow its payments solution.

Aleph and Localpayment Combined Impact

With this acquisition, Aleph is set to further enhance its offering and capabilities. Already driving significant revenue for major digital advertising platforms in 130+ emerging and high-growth markets, Aleph, through Localpayment, will now be able to process billions of dollars in payments for its clients. Aleph is now the sole player in both the digital advertising and fintech ecosystems, with the latter projected to grow to $1.4 Trillion in LATAM by 20281.



Localpayment, now rebranded as Localpayment by Aleph, was founded in 2018 and offers integration via a single API in 17 countries across Latin America supporting pay-in and payout in +640 local payment methods including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, instant and QR code payments, digital wallets, and local Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) such as PIX in Brazil and Oxxo in Mexico. Partnering with industry leaders like PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) and Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO ), Localpayment by Aleph adheres to the highest standards of KYC (Know Your Customer) and compliance protocols.

Aleph's controlling equity interest in Localpayment unites Digital Advertising with Streamlined Payment Solutions

This acquisition strengthens Aleph's leadership in connecting digital advertising with streamlined payment solutions across various industries, including streaming, digital media, gig economies, online retail, SaaS, hospitality, travel, financial services, and entertainment. Key figures highlight Aleph's and Localpayment combined impact: $3+ billion Total Payment Volume (TPV), 60+ top-tier platforms and 26,000+ advertisers, a single API with 640+ payment methods, support for 70+ currencies and presence in 130+ countries.

Unmatched Advantage: Payments + Media Integration

Aleph's acquisition of Localpayment accelerates the redefinition of how businesses in industries such as streaming, e-commerce and digital media, can operate by offering an integrated approach to payments and media. By enabling clients to manage their payment flows while leveraging digital media, this deal creates significant cost efficiencies and operational savings. Businesses can now optimize their payment processing and digital advertising or inventory in a single streamlined process.

Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph,

said: "For nearly two decades, we have focused on bridging the gap between leading ad-tech platforms and advertisers in emerging economies, creating an ecosystem where advertisers meet consumers. Now, we are taking a natural next step by integrating payment processing capabilities. This marks a significant evolution for Aleph, reflecting our belief in the ongoing shift from offline GDP to digital GDP, and driving even greater value creation for our partners and clients. We're starting in Latin America and plan to roll out operations both organically and via acquisitions in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where we already have a strong local presence."

Ezequiel Israel, CEO of Localpayment

stated: "We're thrilled to be part of Aleph's journey and mission. This deal accelerates our growth and gives us direct access to the global digital platforms, brands and online retailers that Aleph has long been associated with and provides them with a compelling combined offer."

Localpayment by Aleph will be exhibiting at the leading fintech show Money 20/20 in Las Vegas from October 27-30, 2024.

Press contacts

[email protected]

Adam Bezeczky, Global Communications Manager

Via Hudson Sandler

[email protected]

Andrew Leach, Adam Joste-Smith, Hudson Sandler

About

Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts and technology driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem by operating in +130 countries and +70 offices, connecting over 26,000+ advertisers with over 3 billion consumers.

Through sales partnerships with 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X and. EA among others) Aleph empowers businesses and communities in high potential markets by building and supplying proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts.

Our purpose is to foster economic growth and opportunity for all by making the digital world more accessible.



About Localpayment by Aleph

Localpayment by Aleph is revolutionizing the financial landscape by providing cutting-edge technology to simplify payment services for customers, digital media and content platforms. Unburdened by legacy systems, Localpayment supports pay-in and pay-out with 640+ payment methods across 50+ currencies in over 17+ countries. Evolving with customer needs and market trends on a global scale, Localpayment by Aleph is transforming the digital landscape by combining top-notch digital advertising solutions with seamless local payment capabilities to streamline their operations with one unique partner.

Localpayment by Aleph drives financial inclusion and expands access to underserved populations, accelerating the shift from offline to online GDP on a global scale.



1\ Market opportunity represents estimated total digital payments volume in LATAM. The calculation of market opportunity is based on a report prepared by Americas Market Intelligence, LLC.

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc

