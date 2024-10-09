Legal Etc. Joins Fastercapital From South Africa

( MENAFN - ForPressRelease) LegalEtc (Pty) Ltd has joined the Technical cofounder program. The startup needs 100K to be raised to develop to create CryptoWills for owners, as well as Wills and Estates for both white label and everyday passage trade. LegalEtc is founded in South Africa by Nadia Spitalieri.

