Legal Etc. Joins Fastercapital From South Africa
Date
10/9/2024 5:17:15 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
LegalEtc (Pty) Ltd has joined the Technical cofounder program. The startup needs 100K to be raised to develop technology to create CryptoWills for Cryptocurrency owners, as well as Wills and Estates automation for both white label and everyday passage trade.
LegalEtc is founded in South Africa by Nadia Spitalieri.
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Sally yazji
Email :...
Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?
Mobile:- +971 5558 55663
Url :-
MENAFN09102024003198003206ID1108761163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.