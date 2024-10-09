عربي


Legal Etc. Joins Fastercapital From South Africa


10/9/2024 5:17:15 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LegalEtc (Pty) Ltd has joined the Technical cofounder program. The startup needs 100K to be raised to develop technology to create CryptoWills for Cryptocurrency owners, as well as Wills and Estates automation for both white label and everyday passage trade.
LegalEtc is founded in South Africa by Nadia Spitalieri.

ForPressRelease

