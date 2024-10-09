DERMTECH: GENOMIC ANALYSIS AIDS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF DERMOSCOPICALLY ATYPICAL PIGMENTED SKIN LESIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech, LLC (DermTech)

a leader in precision dermatology offering non-invasive skin genomics solutions, announced the publication of new data suggesting that non-invasive genomic testing can reliably differentiate melanoma in situ from morphologically atypical nevi when clinical and dermoscopic features alone cannot. Non-invasive gene expression profiling (NI-GEP) helped differentiate lower-risk from higher-risk lesions to aid in clinical management decisions and was particularly helpful in patients with multiple concerning moles (Peck et al., JDD, Volume 23, Issue 9, 717-723).

Gary L. Peck, MD, the study's lead author and recent selection to the American Academy of Dermatology's elite "Titans of Dermatology" commented,

"evaluating moles to appropriately rule out melanoma and guide biopsy decisions remains challenging, even for experienced dermoscopists. Early in situ and even some invasive melanomas can have very few morphologic features. Non-invasive genomic testing provides an additional technology beyond using just what moles look like morphologically to enable better pigmented lesion management for our patients."

Maral K. Skelsey, MD, the study's senior author and medical director

of the Dermatologic Surgery Center of DC, where the study was conducted added: "At our center, we find genomic testing essential in deciding which atypical moles should be biopsied and which should be monitored. Having used DermTech's melanoma rule-out test on over 5,000 patients, we have seen that NI-GEP technology benefits our patients

and our business."

About DermTech, LLC

DermTech, LLC is a leader in precision dermatology offering non-invasive skin genomics solutions.

Led by a dedicated team of dermatologists, dermatopathologists and experienced laboratory and industry professionals, DermTech, LLC, develops and markets products that facilitate the assessment of skin cancer.

For additional information, please visit DermTech .

SOURCE DermTech LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED