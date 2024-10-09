WPC Market In Transition: Naturinform Expands Range Of Sustainable Decking Boards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Consolidation has taken place on the European for WPC products. Naturinform acquires parts of the production facilities of the Finnish company UPM, which had announced its intention to withdraw from the production of decking boards. The German WPC specialist will continue the production of the Piazza Pro and One decking boards previously marketed by UPM. The agreement will come into effect from October 2024.

Naturinform has announced that it will scrutinise the market opportunities resulting from this in the upcoming weeks and ensure the smooth of both products for customers. The company thus assumes a key role in the growing market segment of WPC decking boards.

With the acquisition of the UPM product lines, Naturinform is specifically strengthening its commitment to the co-ex-decking boards – these are WPC decking boards with an additional coating, which guarantees an exceptionally high level of robustness. At the same time, the company is driving its own previously announced investments in the production of a new co-ex product line, which is expected to be presented to the global public soon.

"We couldn't have imagined a better successor for our WPC products," explains Edward Robinson, Director UPM Profi. "Naturinform shares our values regarding quality, sustainability, and service. We are convinced that our products will continue to be in the best hands in the future and that the market will be reliably supplied."

Horst Walther, Director of Naturinform, sees the acquisition as a significant opportunity for growth: "The integration of UPM products significantly strengthens our position in the international market. Together with our own co-ex product range, we are convinced that we can continue to advance Naturinform successfully in the long term and open up new growth opportunities and markets."

