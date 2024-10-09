Onbuy Chooses Google Cloud To Scale Its Marketplace Internationally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OnBuy, one of Europe's fastest growing marketplaces, announced a new collaboration with Cloud to help the business expand internationally with modern, scalable cloud infrastructure. The collaboration will enable OnBuy to leverage a range of Google Cloud products and services - including infrastructure, data storage, and managed services - to improve both seller and customer experiences, reduce costs and build new revenue streams.

With the support of Google Cloud, OnBuy will be able to take its infrastructure to the next level and enhance operational efficiency, so it can spend less time on maintenance and more time on driving the business forward. Google Cloud will also provide OnBuy's customers with faster and more secure checkout experiences, and greater flexibility, enabling OnBuy's marketplace to scale internationally.

Some key products and services of the collaboration include Google Cloud's Virtual Private Cloud (VPC),

which allows OnBuy to deploy a virtual network that spans all regions, helping to secure and segregate its infrastructure. In addition, Cloud Storage

provides OnBuy with fast, low-cost, and highly durable storage for its data, while Cloud SQL

manages its databases, enabling the business to run without disruption.

The migration to Google Cloud will also allow OnBuy to experiment with AI and generative AI tools for various applications across the business. For example, the team is exploring how Google Cloud's AI platform, Vertex AI, can train a product auto-categorisation algorithm to look at new and unseen product titles to predict the category they should be in at scale.

"We turned to Google Cloud because we were looking for a like-minded, fast-moving tech company that could complement our rapidly growing business. Most importantly, we needed a platform that we could trust with our data, which is hugely important to us, both as a business and as part of our commitment to our customers. We are excited for Google Cloud to support us on our mission to change online retail for the better, with the power and flexibility to support the adoption of new tools and systems in the future," said Cas Paton, Founder and CEO, OnBuy.

Adrian Poole, UKI Digital Natives, Google Cloud, adds: "The online retail market is undergoing significant modernisation, and it is great to see how our expertise in cloud management, data analytics, and AI is supporting important industry players like OnBuy to navigate this change. We believe we can be a critical innovation partner at this pivotal time in OnBuy's growth journey."

About OnBuy

With over 6 million customers, OnBuy is the largest UK marketplace and the first to offer instant Cashback on every product across its site.



Founded by Cas Paton in 2016, OnBuy is recognised as one of the fastest growing British tech challenger brands providing customers with a simple way to earn and spend cashback instantly as they shop. OnBuy has been listed in the FT1000 of Europe's fastest-growing companies and the Deloitte Fast 50 for three years running, as well as the Deloitte EMEA Tech Fast 500 in 2024.

The company's vision is clear: to offer the best choice for every customer and every seller. As a pure online marketplace that does not stock its own inventory, the platform sets itself apart by partnering with retailers, rather than competing against them. This unique approach has enabled OnBuy to revolutionise cashback rewards in the online marketplace to deliver tangible cumulative value for customers, whilst offering simple fees and clear policies for sellers, as well as the continuous advice and support they require in order to succeed.



With millions of products spanning categories such as electricals, toys, beauty, and home & garden, thousands of verified online retailers are empowered to offer competitive prices and exceptional value to consumers.



About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud

