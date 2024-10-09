War Update: 172 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, 40 Enemy Attacks Repelled On Kurakhove Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 172 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with most of them recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update on , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, are constantly attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding back the onslaught of the invaders, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 172 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours," the update reads.

According to the General Staff, on October 8, the enemy launched one missile strike against Ukrainian positions and population centers using three missiles as well as 82 airstrikes using 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 3,460 artillery strikes, including 70 MLRS strikes, and used 1,190 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted the settlements of Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Turia, Khotin, Kindrativka, Novoivanivka, Hirky, Volfyne, Obody, Richky, Pytomnyk, Kharkiv, Mali Prokhody, Borivska Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Berestove, Vyshneve, Pershotravneve, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, Torske, Yampolivka, Lyman, Dronivka, Siversk, Yurkivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivske, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Novodarivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Lobkove, Novopil, Mala Tokmachka, and Lvove.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made four attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Starytsia. In addition, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, affecting the civilian population and damaging civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Vyshneve, Novovodiane, Torske, Nevske, Novosadove, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Ivano-Darivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions four times outside Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

The General Staff said that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy, actively using aircraft, carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian military stopped 37 enemy assaults near Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Selydove. The greatest concentration of attacks was recorded near Selydove and Lysivka, the General Staff said.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance on Katerynivka and Antonivka. In addition, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostintynivka, Kurakhivka, Izmailivka, Hostre, Kurakhove, and Vodiane.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out six assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bohoiavlenka area.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian troops made two attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

The enemy launched six attacks in the Dnipro River sector.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. According to the General Staff, over the past day, Russian aircraft hit Russian territory with ten airstrikes, using 11 glide bombs.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

