Enhesa Announces Strategic Partnership With Aplanet To Bolster Corporate Sustainability Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cyril Pierre, CEO, APlanet

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhesa , the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has announced a strategic alliance with APlanet , an innovative ESG company. Through this collaboration, Enhesa will complement APlanet's powerful ESG management and analysis with its comprehensive global regulatory compliance intelligence, enhancing the value offered to organizations striving for sustainable growth.

APlanet empowers businesses to accelerate their digital and sustainable transformation by providing cutting-edge technology designed to organize, measure, and analyze environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data. APlanet's platform enables companies to extract unique insights-such as precise carbon footprint analyses-helping them establish data-driven strategies that drive not only business success but also positive environmental and social impact.

This partnership will integrate Enhesa's global regulatory intelligence with APlanet's technology, ensuring that clients stay ahead of the evolving sustainability landscape. Together, the companies will help organizations optimize their ESG efforts, ensuring compliance with international standards and turning compliance insights into actionable business strategies.

“Global compliance should be at the heart of every business's sustainability strategy, but executing on that vision is a complicated and difficult task,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa.“With new regulations sprouting up seemingly every day, companies need to find ways to convert data-driven insights into an actionable plan for company-wide compliance. We believe this partnership will allow APlanet clients to take a major step toward that goal.”

“At APlanet, we are committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of businesses with a focus on ESG,” said Cyril Pierre, CEO of APlanet.“Partnering with Enhesa allows us to further enhance our ability to provide customized, real-time insights that help our clients achieve their sustainability goals efficiently and profitably. Together, we aim to drive measurable, positive impact for businesses and the planet.”

For more information about this partnership, please visit .

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future-positively impacting our environment, our health, and our safety. Enhesa helps businesses understand both what they need to do and how to do it, wherever they operate in the world. Website: enhesa.

About APlanet

APLANET is a strategic ESG technology partner that helps companies drive digital and sustainable transformation. Its innovative platform connects businesses with their ESG goals, enabling them to organize, measure, analyze, and report ESG data efficiently. APlanet's solutions generate actionable insights that help businesses accelerate their ESG efforts, maximizing both their business outcomes and positive impact on stakeholders. Website: aplanet



John Roderick

J. Roderick, Inc.

+1 6315842200

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.