Bhutan's King Is Set To Visit Australia For The First Time. Here's Why Thousands Will Line The Streets To See Him

Deki, a 23-year-old resident of the remote town of Armidale, NSW, has been sleepless with excitement since the Bhutanese embassy in Canberra announced an upcoming visit from Bhutan's fifth monarch, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

King Jigme Khesar will be visiting from October 10 to 16. It will be his first time in Australia, as well as the first ever visit from a Bhutanese head of state.

According to Bhutan's of foreign affairs and external trade, the king will meet with Australian officials , business leaders and the Bhutanese community during his trip. Audiences with the king are scheduled in Sydney on October 12, Canberra on October 13, and Perth on October 16.

Deki will be travelling to Sydney by train on October 11 with about 60 people from Armidale's Bhutanese community. The journey will take more than eight hours. Some residents will fly on the morning of October 12.

The Armidale residents have practised dances to present to the royal entourage. Their enthusiasm is palpable. With more than 35,000 Bhutanese people living in Australia, the embassy received an overwhelming number of registrations for the royal audience.

Chhimi Dorji, president of the Association of Bhutanese in Perth, said many Bhutanese residents applied for leave the moment the royal visit was announced. He said the community's overwhelming excitement signifies a deep love and respect for the king.

Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck poses with his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, after their wedding ceremony on October 13 2011. Kevin Frayer/AP

A deep reverence for the king

Devotion to the king is ingrained in Bhutanese society ; he is even considered a sacred figure . This love and respect stems from a view of the monarchy as a symbol of pride and unity .

My ongoing research on language and politics in Bhutan – as well as the many years I spent working there as a journalist – has revealed a genuine admiration for the king among the public. Research participants in rural Bhutan told me politicians should learn from the king in order to serve their people.

In 2008, King Jigme Khesar facilitated Bhutan's transition from an absolute monarchy to a democratic constitutional monarchy . As party politics fragmented the small nation and divided people along party lines, the monarchy was seen as a beacon of hope.

The Bhutanese public's devotion to its king defies theories which claim that the concept of the monarchy more broadly is becoming obsolete .

Serving the people

One reason King Jigme Khesar is so revered is because of his role in helping to build and advance Bhutan. During the pandemic, he was hailed for implementing pandemic response strategies and for visiting every nook and corner of the country to comfort citizens.

He has also implemented programs that provide important public services. For instance, Desuung, a volunteer training program that started in 2011, delivers volunteers for a variety of projects such as disaster operations and charity events. Another national service program, Gyalsung , was started this year.

Residents of Gengu in eastern Bhutan queue for the COVID vaccine as part of the country's widely praised pandemic response. UNICEF Bhutan/EPA

Currently, the king is planning to develop the world's first mindfulness city in Gelephu – a southern plain in Bhutan spanning more than 1,000 square kilometres – with hopes to attract foreign investment and encourage emigrated Bhutanese people to return.

Ahead of the royal visit, Sydney resident Tshering Palden said he and his children were clearly excited to greet King Jigme Khesar.

The Australian dream

As a landlocked country that really only made itself known to the world in 1999 (after internet and television were finally introduced), Bhutan is something of an enigma.

It is touted as the world's happiest country, largely due to its uptake of a unique metric called“gross national happiness” in the 1970s. In 1972, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck (King Jigme Khesar's father) proclaimed the country's gross national happiness was an even more important measure of progress than gross domestic product (GDP).

Today, however, the tiny Himalayan country of about 800,000 people faces an existential crisis due to widespread unemployment and huge numbers of youth and young professionals moving overseas for a better future.

Australia remains a top destination for Bhutanese residents – and currently has more Bhutanese diaspora than any country in the world. Bhutan is also said to be Australia's 14th largest source country for international students .

But despite living so far away, Bhutanese diaspora in Australia remain deeply rooted to their identity , culture and devotion to the monarchy. Most of them still celebrate the king's birthday on February 21 each year, as well as Bhutan's National Day on December 17.

Meanwhile, Deki – who has portraits of Jigme Khesar in her home in central Bhutan – says being able to meet the king will be a“dream come true”.